TRAI Finds No Immediate Net Neutrality Violation in Airtel’s 5G Priority Postpaid Plans, Continues Review

Telecom regulator TRAI's preliminary assessment has found no immediate evidence that Bharti Airtel's recently launched 5G Priority Postpaid plans violate India's net neutrality framework, according to a person familiar with the matter. However, the regulator is continuing a detailed examination of the offering and has sought additional information from the telecom operator regarding service quality and network performance.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is closely evaluating whether Airtel's use of 5G network slicing to provide enhanced connectivity for select postpaid customers could negatively impact the quality of service available to other 5G subscribers. The regulator has asked Airtel to furnish data and clarifications related to quality-of-service parameters and will continue monitoring the rollout. Airtel Launches World’s First AI-Driven Fraud Detection Solution To Detect and Block Malicious Links for Communication OTTs.

Airtel has informed TRAI that its Priority Postpaid plans use 5G network slicing technology in a content-neutral manner and do not degrade network performance for other users. The company maintains that the service is designed to offer a superior connectivity experience, particularly in congested areas, without compromising access for prepaid or regular subscribers.

The controversy emerged after Airtel introduced its Priority Postpaid plans last month, promising consistent speeds and improved network performance during peak traffic periods through a dedicated slice of the 5G network. The launch sparked debate over whether such differentiated services could conflict with India's net neutrality principles. Bharti Airtel Closing Bell Updates: Share Price Dips 1.25% Amidst Sector Weakness.

The issue has also attracted parliamentary scrutiny. On May 26, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology sought explanations from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and TRAI regarding the impact of 5G network slicing practices in countries such as Singapore and the United Kingdom. The committee raised concerns that priority services could potentially affect the internet experience of millions of prepaid users.

During discussions with the parliamentary panel, Airtel defended the offering, reiterating that the technology does not violate net neutrality rules and does not diminish service quality for other customers.

Meanwhile, rival telecom operator Reliance Jio has urged that such services should be introduced only after a comprehensive review by the Department of Telecommunications and other competent authorities to ensure compliance with net neutrality regulations.

As TRAI's review continues, the regulator's initial findings provide temporary relief to Airtel, though the long-term regulatory stance on 5G network slicing-based priority services remains under close watch.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 08:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).