Trent Limited Opening Bell Updates: Share Price Adjusts Post Bonus Issue

Trent Ltd. (NSE: TRENT) enters today's session significantly lower, having closed yesterday at INR 4,257.60 and opening today at INR 2,830.00. The stock is currently trading at INR 2,774.90, reflecting a sharp decline of 34.82% from its previous close. This substantial adjustment is primarily attributable to today, June 4, 2026, being the ex-date for the company's maiden 1:2 bonus issue, meaning shareholders will receive one bonus share for every two shares held. This corporate action typically leads to a proportionate fall in the share price to reflect the increased number of shares. Early sentiment will likely be shaped by how the market digests this technical adjustment alongside broader global and domestic cues.

TRENT – Stock Updates as of (9:38AM, 04 Jun 2026) LTP INR 2,774.90 Open INR 2,830.00 High INR 2,847.10 Low INR 2,759.50 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 300,342 % Chg -34.82%

Overnight & Global Cues

Global markets present a cautious backdrop for Indian equities this morning. US stock markets closed lower on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all declining amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East and rising crude oil prices, which fueled inflation concerns. This negative sentiment carried over to Asian markets, which are trading lower today. Domestically, Indian benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, are anticipated to open lower, tracking subdued global signals and a discount in Gift Nifty futures. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers on June 3, offloading equities worth INR 5,616 crore, although Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) provided some counterbalance by purchasing INR 5,740 crore worth of equities. Persistent FII selling and geopolitical uncertainties continue to be key headwinds. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 4, 2026: Aurobindo Pharma, BHEL and Hero MotoCorp Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

Recent Developments

Beyond the bonus issue, Trent recently reported strong financial performance for the March 2026 quarter (Q4 FY26), with net profit jumping 32.57% year-on-year to INR 413.10 crore and revenue rising 19.23% YoY to INR 5,027.99 crore. The company's EBITDA also saw a robust 44% YoY growth to INR 653 crore. Trent expanded its retail footprint by adding 23 Westside and 109 Zudio stores during this period, underscoring its aggressive growth strategy. Furthermore, the company declared a final dividend of ₹6 per share. Analyst consensus generally maintains an "OUTPERFORM" or "BUY" rating for Trent, with an average target price ranging from INR 4,788.09 to INR 5,295.40, reflecting confidence in its long-term growth trajectory driven by formats like Zudio and Westside. However, some analysts note that the market has already factored in much of this growth, potentially limiting upside surprises. TCS Share Price Today, June 4: Stock Opens in Green After Worst Single-Day Decline in Years.

Key Levels to Watch

Given today's ex-bonus adjustment, the opening price of ₹2,830.00 and the current LTP of INR 2,774.90 will be critical immediate reference points. The pre-bonus 52-week high for Trent was INR 6,261.00 and the 52-week low was INR 3,275.50. Traders should monitor for stabilization around the adjusted price levels. Immediate technical support levels could be observed around INR 2,759.50 (today's low), while resistance may be encountered near today's high of INR 2,847.10. Further strong resistance is noted around the pre-bonus levels.

Opening Outlook

As the session unfolds, traders will be closely watching for price consolidation following the bonus share adjustment. While the fundamental performance of Trent remains strong, as evidenced by its Q4 FY26 results and expansion plans, the immediate price action will be dominated by the technical impact of the bonus issue. Broader market sentiment, influenced by global headwinds and FII flows, will also play a crucial role. Any significant buying or selling post-adjustment could indicate shifting investor confidence. Investors should focus on the underlying business strength and long-term growth prospects rather than short-term volatility stemming from the corporate action.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 09:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).