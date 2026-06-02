Wipro Opening Bell Updates: AI Expansion & Buyback Drive Optimism

Wipro (NSE: WIPRO) enters Tuesday's session with a positive bias, trading at ₹208.82 in pre-open, marking a +1.17% change from its previous close of ₹206.41. The stock opened at ₹208.00, indicating an early sentiment of optimism for the IT major, which mirrors the broader resurgence observed in the Indian IT sector. This positive start for Wipro comes even as the benchmark indices grapple with global headwinds, suggesting company-specific catalysts are at play.

WIPRO – Stock Updates as of (12:42PM, 02 Jun 2026) LTP ₹208.82 Open ₹208.00 High ₹209.44 Low ₹206.51 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 28,867,132 % Chg +1.17%

Overnight & Global Cues

Global markets presented a mixed picture leading into today's session. While Wall Street's main indexes concluded Friday (May 30) with record closing highs, propelled by tech shares and easing concerns over AI disruption, US equity futures were trending lower on Tuesday morning. This cautious sentiment in the US was influenced by lingering geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and elevated oil prices. Back home, Indian equity benchmarks, the Nifty50 and Sensex, opened lower on Tuesday, reflecting a cautious investor mood amidst continued foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows and a lack of strong positive triggers from international negotiations. FIIs were significant net sellers, pulling out ₹3,911.68 crore on Monday alone, building on a massive ₹20,637 crore exit on Friday. Conversely, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) provided some support, emerging as net buyers of ₹5,109.13 crore in the cash segment on June 1, 2026. Despite the broader market softness, the Indian IT sector experienced a notable rally on Monday and Tuesday, with the Nifty IT index gaining significantly, driven by attractive valuations and new AI partnerships. However, the overall tech talent demand in India hit a 28-month low in June, with a 14% month-on-month drop in active tech job openings, indicating potential long-term headwinds for the sector's growth trajectory.

Recent Developments

Wipro has been active on the corporate front in the past 48 hours. The company announced on June 1, 2026, that its step-down subsidiary will acquire an additional 20% stake in Aggne Global Inc. for USD 28.5 million. This move will increase Wipro's total holding to 80% and is aimed at bolstering its capabilities in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector through AI and intellectual property-led transformations, with the transaction expected to close by June 5, 2026. Furthermore, Wipro had previously expanded its partnership with ServiceNow on May 28, 2026, to integrate "Wipro Intelligence™" with the ServiceNow AI Platform, focusing on scaling agentic AI workflows across various enterprise functions. Adding to positive corporate actions, Wipro has set June 5, 2026, as the record date for its ₹15,000 crore share buyback, approved by shareholders on May 22, 2026, at a price of ₹250 per share. Analyst sentiment, based on older reports (April 23, 2026), generally leans towards a "Sell" or "Underperform" rating with an average price target of around $2.09 (approximately ₹174.4). However, the recent positive news flow regarding AI partnerships and acquisitions, coupled with the ongoing buyback, could be seen as mitigating factors influencing near-term stock performance.

Key Levels to Watch

As Wipro trades at ₹208.82, its immediate open level of ₹208.00 and today's high of ₹209.44 will be crucial. The previous close of ₹206.41 serves as a foundational support. Given the provided data, specific 52-week high and low levels are not available. However, the announced buyback price of ₹250 per share could act as a significant psychological resistance and a medium-term target for investors. Traders should monitor volumes closely for further directional cues.

Opening Outlook

Wipro's individual announcements regarding its Aggne Global acquisition and the expanded ServiceNow partnership are providing sector-specific tailwinds, aligning with the broader optimism surrounding AI-driven deals in the IT space. The upcoming share buyback, with its attractive premium, may also lend support to the stock. However, the overarching caution in the broader Indian market due to persistent FII outflows and global geopolitical uncertainties could cap significant upside. Traders should closely watch the Nifty IT index performance and any further developments in global cues. The interplay between company-specific positive news and broader market volatility will define Wipro's trajectory in the initial hours.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 12:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).