Television actress Rupali Ganguly, most popular for her role in the StarPlus show Anupamaa, has expressed her anger over Pakistani actor Fawad Khan's condemnation of India's Operation Sindoor. Fawad, who amassed a huge fan base in India due to his films Khoobsurat (2014), Kapoor & Sons (2016) and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) made a scathing post on social media calling out India's Operation Sindoor which targeted terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the Pahalgam terror attack. Reacting to Fawad Khan's statement, Rupali Ganguly lashed out at the Pakistani actor. ‘Stop Supporting Pakistani Artistes’: AICWA Condemns Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan’s Remarks After Operation Sindoor, Calls Their Statements ‘Anti-India’.

Rupali Ganguly Bashes Fawad Khan for Calling India’s Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’

Taking to her X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday (May 7), Rupali Ganguly shared a new article about Fawad Khan's statement on Operation Sindoor. She bashed the Pakistani actor for calling it a "shameful attack". She wrote, "You working in India films was also 'shameful' for us. #OperationSindoor #IndianArmy #IndianAirForce"

Rupali Ganguly Slams Fawad Khan for His statemENT on Operation Sindoor

What Did Fawad Khan Say About Operation Sindoor?

After India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 and made precision strikes on nine terror launch pads in Pakistan and PoJK, Fawad Khan took to his Instagram stories and condemned the attack and grieved over the lives lost n the strike. He wrote, "My deepest condolences to the families of those injured and killed in this shameful attack. I pray for the souls of the deceased and pray for the strength for their loved ones in the days to come."

He continued, "A respectful request to all: Stop stoking the flames with rabble-rousing words. It is not worth the lives of innocent people. May better sense prevail. InshaAllah. Pakistan Zindabad!" ‘India Stands Tall, Jai Hind’: Rupali Ganguly Salutes Heroes of Operation Sindoor for Crushing Pakistan-Backed Terror Hubs.

Pakistani Actor Fawad Khan on Operation Sindoor – Check Full Statement

Screenshot of Fawad Khan's Instagram Story (Photo Credit: X)

Fawad Khan was all set to make his Bollywood comeback with Abir Gulaal alongside Vaani Kapoor. The movie, which was initially scheduled for release on May 9, has now been pushed indefinitely. Along with Fawad Khan, other Pakistani actors, including Mahira Khan and Hania Aamir, also wrote against Operation Sindoor.

