The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has condemned the statement by Pakistani actors, including Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, after Indian Armed Forces carried out Operation Sidoor targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday (May 7). The operation was a direct response to the terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists. Following India's retaliation, Pakistani actors Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan shared statements on their Instagram stories, which the AICWA condemned as "anti-India". Reacting to their statements, the committee wrote, "These statements are not just disrespectful to our nation but also an insult to the countless innocent lives lost due to terrorism and the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for our country. AICWA reaffirms its strict and complete ban on Pakistani artists, filmmakers, and financiers working in India. Stop Supporting Pakistani Artists – A Call to Indian Artists. On the other hand, Fawad Khan, who was last seen in the 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, was set to make his Bollywood comeback with Abir Gulaal opposite Vaani Kapoor. The movie was scheduled to release on May 9, 2025. Operation Sindoor: Akshay Kumar, Chiranjeevi, Riteish Deshmukh and Other Celebrities Laud Indian Army’s Strikes on Terror Sites in Pakistan and PoJK, Say ‘Justice Is Served’.

AICWA Condemns ‘Anti-India’ Statements Made by Pakistani Actors After Operation Sindoor

Media Release All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) Strongly Condemns Anti-India Statements by Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan Mumbai, India – The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) strongly condemns the anti-India statements made by Pakistani actress Mahira Khan and… pic.twitter.com/pEjqzAgy8a — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@AICWAOfficial) May 7, 2025

