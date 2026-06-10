Bollywood is buzzing with anticipation for Imtiaz Ali's latest directorial venture, Main Vaapas Aaunga, and adding to the excitement is Aaliyah Kashyap's early praise. The social media influencer and daughter of acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has reportedly lauded the film. ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’: Imtiaz Ali and Vedang Raina Talk About Gen Z Relationships and Finding True Love (LatestLY Exclusive).

Aaliyah Kashyap Reviews ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’

While specific details of how Aaliya Kashyap viewed the film are under wraps, sources indicate her reaction has been overwhelmingly positive. The film, which is set to hit cinemas this week, has already garnered significant buzz, and Kashyap's reported endorsement further amplifies expectations. On Instagram, Aaliya Kashyap described the film as "A beautiful and hard-hitting story with powerful performances and amazing music. A story very important and relevant today." She further added, "This was my second watch and I loved it even more this time. 10/10."

Aaliyah Kashyap Showers Praise on ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

More About ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’

Main Vaapas Aaunga' is a multi-generational romantic drama helmed by the acclaimed Imtiaz Ali. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 12, 2026. It boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including industry veterans Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah, alongside the rising talents of Vedang Raina and Sharvari Wagh.

The storyline of 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' is set against the tragic backdrop of the 1947 Partition of India. It intricately weaves a tale of love, longing, memory, and loss, exploring how emotional ties to home and identity are shaped by historical upheaval.

Vedang Raina portrays a young man named Keenu, who falls deeply in love with Sharvari Wagh's character, Jiya, in the pre-Partition era. Their love story is brutally disrupted by the realities of Partition, leading to decades of separation. Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah plays the older version of Keenu, still yearning for his lost love, while Diljit Dosanjh steps in as his grandson, determined to help him find closure and reconnect with his roots. Movies This Week: ‘Backrooms’, ‘Disclosure Day’, ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’, ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’, ‘Haunted 2’ in Theatres.

The film's music, composed by the iconic AR Rahman with lyrics by Irshad Kamil, has already garnered attention, reuniting a creative collaboration known for delivering acclaimed soundtracks. The trailer for Main Vaapas Aaunga was unveiled on May 19, 2026, offering a glimpse into its deeply emotional narrative and stunning visuals. Produced by Birla Studios, Applause Entertainment, and Window Seat Films, Main Vaapas Aaunga promises to be a powerful cinematic experience.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Aaliyah Kashyap). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 04:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).