Movies This Week: ‘Backrooms’, ‘Disclosure Day’, ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’, ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’, ‘Haunted 2’ in Theatres

Film enthusiasts are in for a treat this weekend as a diverse slate of highly anticipated films, both from Bollywood and Hollywood, hit the big screens on June 12, 2026, in India. Gear up for a blockbuster weekend ahead with films such as Main Vaapas Aaunga, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, Backrooms and Disclosure Day in theatres this Friday, with two of them being horror films. Read on to know more about these movies. ‘Disclosure Day’: What Is Steven Spielberg’s New Film About?

Movies This Week in Theatres

From romantic dramas and patriotic thrillers to sci-fi epics and chilling horrors, there's something for every moviegoer this weekend in India.

Imtiaz Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'

Acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali returns to his signature romantic genre with Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sharvari in lead roles, alongside veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and Vedang Raina. The film, a poignant tale of love and longing, traverses a timeline that reportedly touches upon the emotional complexities of the 1947 India-Pakistan partition, blending past and present narratives. With music composed by the legendary AR Rahman and lyrics by Irshad Kamil, the film's first single, "Kya Kamaal Hai," has already captivated audiences.

'Main Vaapas Aaunga' Trailer - Watch Video:

Produced by Applause Entertainment, Birla Studios, and Window Seat Films, the Hindi-language romantic drama is set for a worldwide theatrical release on June 12, 2026. ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’: Imtiaz Ali and Vedang Raina Talk About Gen Z Relationships and Finding True Love (LatestLY Exclusive).

Kangana Ranaut's 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata'

Kangana Ranaut leads the cast in the intense drama-thriller Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, directed by Manoj Tapadia, to release on June 12, 2026. Inspired by true events from the harrowing 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the film shifts its focus from the violence to the unsung heroes: the hospital staff. Kangana Ranaut portrays a staff nurse, highlighting the extraordinary courage and dedication of doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers at Mumbai's Cama Hospital who tirelessly saved hundreds of lives during the horrific incident. The ensemble cast also includes Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, and Aditya Mishra, among others. Produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Paramhans Creations, this Hindi-language thriller promises a powerful narrative of humanity and resolve.

Vikram Bhatt's 'Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past'

For horror aficionados, Vikram Bhatt brings Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, a spiritual sequel to his 2011 hit Haunted – 3D. The film releases on release on June 12, 2026. Starring Mimoh Chakraborty and Chetna Pande, the Hindi-language supernatural horror thriller delves into the chilling story of a couple who move into an old, abandoned mansion only to uncover its dark and painful history. Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the film promises an "old school Vikram Bhatt style horror" experience, blending jump scares with a psychological and emotional backstory of longing and redemption. Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures, the film also features music by Prateek Walia and Puneet Dixit.

Steven Spielberg's 'Disclosure Day'

From Hollywood, legendary director Steven Spielberg returns to the sci-fi genre with Disclosure Day, set for a theatrical release in India on June 12, 2026. The film, based on Spielberg's original story and a screenplay by David Koepp, bypasses conventional alien invasion tropes to present a taut, grounded mystery. Emily Blunt stars as a TV meteorologist who shockingly begins speaking an extraterrestrial language live on air, while Josh O'Connor and Colin Firth play a whistleblower trying to expose evidence of alien contact hidden by a powerful corporate entity. Co-produced by Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, with music by John Williams, this Universal Pictures distribution promises a thrilling cinematic experience.

A24's 'Backrooms'

Completing the week's cinematic offerings is the A24 production Backrooms, an English-language psychological horror thriller directed by Kane Parsons. Adapted from Parsons' viral YouTube horror series and the popular "Backrooms" creepypasta, the film introduces a terrifying dimension of endless liminal spaces accessible through a furniture showroom basement. ‘Backrooms’ Shatters Box Office Records With USD 81M Debut, ‘Obsession’ Soars, ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ Drops 70%.

Starring Chiwetel Ejiofor as a furniture store owner and Renate Reinsve as his therapist, the story unfolds as the therapist ventures into this unknown reality to rescue her missing patient. The film, distributed by A24 and co-produced by Chernin Entertainment, with producers including James Wan and Shawn Levy, had its Indian release pushed to June 12, 2026, to ensure the best theatrical experience.

'Backrooms' - Watch Trailer:

With this diverse and star-studded slate, both Bollywood and Hollywood movie buffs have a busy and exciting weekend ahead at the cinemas.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 03:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).