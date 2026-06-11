Akshay Kumar’s ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ Trailer Details Revealed; THIS Actor Called ‘Show-Stealer’

The countdown ends today for fans eagerly awaiting a peek into the uproarious world of Welcome to the Jungle. The highly anticipated trailer for the Akshay Kumar-led comedy-action film is scheduled for a grand unveiling at the YRF Studio, promising a spectacle befitting its mega-ensemble cast. As per inside reports, the trailer duration has been locked at a substantial 4 minutes and 20 seconds, teasing an expansive look at the film's blend of humour, confusion, and high-octane action. ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ Teaser Unveils Star-Studded Jungle of Madness (Watch Video).

Industry buzz is already proclaiming Akshay Kumar as the film's "show stealer". An insider, who had an early viewing of the trailer, lauded Kumar's performance, particularly highlighting his standout moments alongside comedic talents Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda in the final 25 seconds. The trailer is expected to revive the beloved camaraderie between Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, a trio celebrated for their iconic comic timing in past blockbusters.

‘Welcome to the Jungle’ Trailer Grand Unveiling

The trailer launch event, which reportedly cost the makers over INR 1.50 crore to create a unique jungle-themed setup at YRF Studio, marks the official commencement of the film's promotional activities. 'Welcome to the Jungle' is the third instalment in the popular 'Welcome' franchise, known for its slapstick humour and ensemble casts. The film, directed by Ahmed Khan, is set to hit theatres worldwide on June 26, 2026.

The Star-Studded Ensemble of ‘Welcome to the Jungle’

True to the franchise's tradition, 'Welcome to the Jungle' boasts an unprecedented star cast featuring over 30 actors. Leading the charge is Akshay Kumar, supported by a galaxy of stars including Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Bobby Deol, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda, among many others.

A Unique Financial Model

In a significant move reflecting evolving industry trends, Akshay Kumar has reportedly opted for a profit-sharing model for Welcome to the Jungle. The superstar is said to have accepted a nominal upfront fee of INR 1.8 crore, securing a substantial 72% share in the film's intellectual property revenues (IPR) post-release. This strategic decision highlights a growing confidence in the film's commercial viability. The makers have already seen considerable success in pre-release business, reportedly securing around INR 120 crore from the sale of ancillary rights, including OTT, satellite, and audio deals. ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ Song ‘Ghis Ghis Ghis’: Akshay Kumar Channels His Inner Bhojpuri Hero With Akshara Singh in New Track (Watch Video).

Produced by Firoz Nadiadwala under Base Industries Group, along with Rakesh Dang and Vedant Vikaas Baali, and presented by Jio Studios, Cape of Good Films & Star Studio18, Welcome to the Jungle promises a laughter riot and a grand cinematic experience. With the trailer set to unleash its madness today, anticipation for the June 26, 2026 release is at an all-time high.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 12:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).