Anupama Chopra Claims Alia Bhatt’s Cannes 2026 Backlash Was a ‘Paid Campaign’; Here’s What Shahid Kapoor Thinks About It

Film critic Anupama Chopra has ignited a fresh debate in Bollywood, claiming that the significant online backlash faced by Alia Bhatt following her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 was orchestrated as a "paid campaign" by "insecure actors." This startling revelation came during a recent conversation with actor Shahid Kapoor, who, while cautioning against believing everything heard, acknowledged the pervasive negativity that accompanies stardom in today's digital age. Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt NOT Ignored by Paparazzi on Red Carpet, and Here’s Proof (Watch Video).

Anupama Chopra Claims Alia Bhatt Trolled at Cannes 2026 as Part of a 'Paid Campaign'

Alia Bhatt's presence at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 garnered considerable attention, with the actress making headlines for her glamorous red-carpet looks, including a custom ivory silk saree-gown. However, her appearance was also met with an "online storm" of criticism, with trolls dissecting her fashion choices and circulating clips alleging she was "ignored" by photographers during the event.

It is this intense wave of negativity that prompted film critic Anupama Chopra to voice her suspicions. During an interview with Shahid Kapoor for The Hollywood Reporter India, Chopra recounted her experience at Cannes, where she interviewed Bhatt and observed the "awful, graceless trolling and conversation and negativity" that followed. Chopra revealed that a "deeply embedded" and trustworthy industry insider suggested to her that "this was actually paid campaigning against her because actors today are so insecure".

Chopra expressed her disbelief at the notion but highlighted that such claims reflect the changing nature of publicity and criticism in the entertainment world. She described the backlash as "unusually harsh and widespread" and a "very concerted, organised campaign" rather than organic criticism.

What Shahid Kapoor Thinks About It

Reacting to Anupama Chopra's claims and the broader discussion surrounding Alia Bhatt's Cannes trolling, Shahid Kapoor adopted a measured and thoughtful stance. During the same interview with Anupama Chopra, Shahid acknowledged that "whenever one's going through difficult times, when success and failure become such big factors that it becomes unpredictable, people do get insecure".

Shahid Kapoor Reacts to Anupama Chopra’s Claim of Alia Bhatt Facing a Paid PR Campaign During Cannes 2026

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However, Shahid Kapoor stressed the importance of discernment in the age of social media, stating, "I never believe anything anybody says unless I see it for myself. I take everything with a pinch of salt". He further highlighted how easily narratives can be shaped digitally, noting that "most of what we see on social media, and feel is organic, is not organic. It's all bought". ‘Alpha’ Teaser: Alia Bhatt Unleashes Her Fierce Assassin Avatar Under Dad Bobby Deol’s Mentorship; Fans Call It ‘Best Spy Universe Glimpse’ (Watch Video).

Watch Shahid Kapoor's Full Interview With The Hollywood Reporter India

Kapoor suggested that actors must learn to navigate the dualities of fame, where "negativity comes with the money and the fame. It's part of the job... With all that love, can come that much negativity". He encouraged authenticity, advising actors to "be real" rather than attempting to manipulate public perception, as people can "see through" such attempts.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (YouTube channel of The Hollywood Reporter India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 01:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).