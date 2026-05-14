Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt NOT Ignored by Paparazzi on Red Carpet, and Here’s Proof (Watch Video)

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The Cannes Film Festival red carpet is often a whirlwind of flashing lights and high fashion, but for Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, her 2026 appearance has become the centre of a viral social media debate. Following her walk at the opening ceremony on May 12, conflicting videos have emerged, leading fans and critics to question whether the global ambassador was ignored by international photographers or if the online narrative was simply a case of selective editing. Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt Questions ‘Male-Centric’ Films in India, Faces Criticism Over Support for Husband Ranbir Kapoor’s Violent ‘Animal’.

Viral Video of Alia Bhatt That Sparked 'Ignored' Claims

The controversy began when a short clip surfaced on social media showing Bhatt posing in a custom peach-toned Tamara Ralph couture gown. In the footage, some photographers appeared to be looking away or lowering their cameras as the actress waved and blew kisses toward the media stand.

Netizens quickly seized on the clip, with some labelling the moment as "embarrassing" and suggesting a lack of international recognition for the Indian star. Critics argued that the lack of camera flashes in that specific moment indicated a "lack of aura" on the global stage, sparking a heated discussion across platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

New Footage Tells a Different Story

However, the narrative shifted as more comprehensive footage from the event began to circulate. A newer, longer video provides a different perspective of the same red carpet walk, showing a significantly more enthusiastic reception. In this version, a loud chorus of photographers can be heard shouting and screaming "Alia" to get her attention for pictures. The audio captures the chaotic energy typical of the Cannes Palais, where paps frequently yell names to ensure a direct look into their lenses.

Was Alia Bhatt Really Ignored by the International Paparazzi at Cannes 2026 Red Carpet?

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Supporters of the actress have used this footage to debunk the "ignored" claims, pointing out that she was actively being sought after by the international press corps.

The Reality of the Cannes Red Carpet

Seasoned festival attendees note that "ignored" narratives are often misleading due to the logistics of the event. At any given moment on the Cannes red carpet, dozens of celebrities, filmmakers, and jury members are walking simultaneously.

Because photographers are assigned to specific spots and are often looking for specific "money shots" or focusing on celebrities directly in front of them, it is common for a star to be out of the direct line of sight of one group while being the primary focus of another. A celebrity may appear to be "waving at no one" in a tight crop when they are actually acknowledging fans or a different bank of cameras just out of the frame. Alia Bhatt Meets F1 Star Carlos Sainz at Cannes 2026 in Unexpected Crossover; Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Missing From L’Oréal Ambassadors’ Lineup.

Bhatt, returning for her second year as a global ambassador for L'Oreal Paris, appeared unfazed by the online chatter. She later debuted a second look, a steel blue lacy couture gown, continuing her scheduled appearances at the 79th edition of the festival.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 11:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).