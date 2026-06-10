‘Alpha’ Teaser: Alia Bhatt Unleashes Her Fierce Assassin Avatar Under Dad Bobby Deol’s Mentorship; Fans Call It ‘Best Spy Universe Glimpse’ (Watch Video)

Bollywood is buzzing today as Yash Raj Films (YRF) unveiled the high-octane teaser for their seventh YRF Spy Universe instalment, Alpha. The glimpse introduces Alia Bhatt in a never-before-seen avatar as a deadly assassin whose journey into the world of espionage is shaped under the guidance of none other than Bobby Deol. The teaser's release on June 10, 2026, has instantly captivated audiences, who are already hailing it as the 'best Spy Universe glimpse' to date, eagerly anticipating the franchise's boldest creative pivot. ‘Alpha’ Duo Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh Cheer for India Women’s Cricket Team Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 in Exciting Promo (Watch Video).

‘Alpha’ Teaser Out!

The Alpha teaser, released today, plunges viewers into a dark and gritty world where Alia Bhatt's character, identified as a killer rather than a traditional spy, undergoes intense training. The clip powerfully showcases her performing several action-heavy sequences, embodying a fearless and determined persona. A standout moment in the teaser features Bobby Deol, who is confirmed to play Alia Bhatt's father figure and mentor, entrusting her with her first mission.

Watch the Teaser of ‘Alpha’:

His character appears to be the architect behind Alia's transformation into a formidable weapon, setting up a complex mentor-creator dynamic. Directed by Shiv Rawail, known for The Railway Men, Alpha promises a relentless action thriller that challenges conventional hero narratives within the spy genre.

‘Alpha’ Teaser Reactions

Social media platforms have exploded with reactions following the teaser's debut, with fans expressing immense excitement for Alia Bhatt's fierce, battle-worn portrayal. The intense action sequences and the morally grey character arc teased for Alia have resonated strongly with viewers. Many are calling it a refreshing and innovative addition to the YRF Spy Universe, particularly noting its significance as the franchise's first female-led film. Bobby Deol's nuanced role, transitioning from mentor to a hinted antagonist, has also drawn considerable intrigue.

How Did Netizens React to ‘Alpha’ Teaser?

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Actor Bobby Deol himself previously praised working on Alpha, calling it a "really cool action film and a complete entertainer" and commending Alia's dedication to the demanding action sequences.

More about Alpha

Alpha is the seventh instalment in the successful YRF Spy Universe, a franchise that includes blockbuster hits like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. The film marks a significant departure for the universe by focusing on an assassin's origin story rather than a conventional spy. Alia Bhatt reportedly underwent four months of rigorous training to prepare for her role, which will see her execute five to six major action sequences. In addition to Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol, the stellar cast includes Sharvari and Anil Kapoor, with Hrithik Roshan also confirmed for a cameo appearance as Kabir. Bobby Deol Breaks Silence on Rift Rumours With Alia Bhatt on ‘Alpha’ Sets, Says ‘Log Itne Velle Hain’ (Watch Video).

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Alpha is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on July 10, 2026. The film's narrative is also reportedly linked to events introduced in the post-credits sequence of 'War 2', further intertwining it within the expansive spy universe.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 12:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).