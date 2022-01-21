Veteran actor, Arun Bali, who is popularly known for his roles in films like 3 Idiots, Kedarnath, Panipat among many other films, has been rushed to hospital. The actor was diagnosed with a rare long-term neuromuscular disease called Myasthenia Gravis. James Bond Producer Confirms Idris Elba Is ‘Part of the Conversation’ for Next 007 After Daniel Craig.

Sources told ETimes that the veteran actor has been admitted to Hiranandani Hospital for treatment. Nupur Alankar, who has known Arun Bali for years, also opened up about what actually happened with the actor. She told that while she was speaking to him over a call, she noticed something different in his speech. She told ETimes, "I was on a call with Arun Bali sir when I sensed something is majorly wrong with his speech and pointed it out to him. After that, I tried contacting his son Ankush but couldn't get through. Then I called up Rajeev Menon who is Ankush's colleague and got his other number and I advised him to take Arun sir to the hospital immediately."

The actor's daughter was later informed Nupur that Arun ji has been diagnosed with Myasthenia Gravis, a rare autoimmune disease caused by a communication failure between nerves and muscles. Nupur further added, "Today I received a call from Arun ji's number... he couldn't speak clearly at all. His daughter Itishree informed me about his condition. I am truly concerned. I pray for his fast recovery." The Batman: From Michael Giacchino’s Score to Hans Zimmer’s Iconic Soundtrack, 7 Best Themes of the Dark Knight Ranked!

Arun Bali played the part of King Porus in the 1991 period drama Chanakya, Kunwar Singh in the Doordarshan soap opera Swabhimaan and the Chief Minister of undivided Bengal, Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, in the controversial and critically acclaimed 2000 film Hey Ram. In the 2000s, he became known for his "grandfatherly" roles like that of Harshvardhan Wadhwa in Kumkum and has even garnered popular awards for the same. He is also a National Award-winning producer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2022 07:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).