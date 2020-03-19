As Mumbai Saga Shoot Halts, Sanjay Gupta Utilises Coronavirus Lockdown to Script Shootout 3

Sanjay Gupta (Photo Credits: Twitter)

After Shootout at Lokhandwala and Shootout at Wadala, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta is all set to bring the third part of the popular action-packed franchise. He has already started writing the script of the film, which is titled Shootout 3 - The Gang Wars Of Bombay. Rakul Preet Singh Shoots An Ad Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak Before Switching To Self-Quarantine (View Pics)

"Can you imagine spending your day between looking after six kids all under ten & trying to write your next biggie that involves a shitload of research? SHOOTOUT 3 - The Gang Wars Of Bombay. You better be worth it," Sanjay tweeted. Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files Shoot Halted Due to Coronavirus Outbreak.

Sanjay Gupta Announces Shootout 3

Can you imagine spending your day between looking after six kids all under ten & trying to write your next biggie that involves a shitload of research? SHOOTOUT 3 - The Gang Wars Of Bombay. You better be worth it! — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) March 18, 2020

He is also coming up with another gangster drama, "Mumbai Saga", which stars actors John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi.