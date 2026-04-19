The much-awaited horror comedy Bhooth Bangla has released in cinemas and is creating madness. Arriving with a plethora of fun, horror, and laughter, the film has registered a phenomenal opening at the box office, collecting INR 21.60 crore in India. While this is a remarkable number for a horror comedy, it has certainly emerged as Akshay Kumar’s biggest opener after a spree of flops, and the credit indeed goes to Ektaa Kapoor and Balaji Motion Pictures.

Yes, Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures has pulled Akshay Kumar out of a storm of flops with Bhooth Bangla. Bringing him back to his core comedy excellence, they have stormed the box office with a ₹21.60 crore collection in India on Day 1. This is certainly a massive opening for Akshay Kumar and, it’s fair to say, a much-needed one. While he hasn’t been able to deliver a full-fledged hit with his previous films like Jolly LLB 3, Housefull 5, Kesari Chapter 2, Sky Force, and many more, he is finally back with Bhooth Bangla. Bhooth Bangla Roars at the Box Office - Smashes INR 21.60 Crore on Day One, Surpassing All Expectations!.

Moreover, Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures had previously delivered a superhit with Akshay Kumar in Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai Dobara. This time, they have reunited after a long gap and are once again creating magic. Is ‘Hera Pheri 3’ Happening Anytime Soon? ‘Bhoot Bangla’ Star Akshay Kumar Drops BIG Update on His Cult Comedy Threequel.

About 'Bhooth Bangla'

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, presents Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav. Directed by Priyadarshan and Produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor. Bhooth Bangla is now released in theatres.