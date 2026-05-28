‘Bhooth Bangla’ OTT: Expected Release Date and Platform of Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan’s Horror Comedy Blockbuster

The horror-comedy film Bhooth Bangla, which reunited actor Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan after 16 years, is preparing for its digital debut following a successful theatrical run. Released in cinemas on April 17, 2026, the movie has grossed approximately INR 240 crore worldwide, making it one of Kumar's strongest box-office performances in recent years. As theatrical audiences begin to taper off, the makers have finalised distribution plans to transition the commercial hit to home streaming formats. Did Paresh Rawal EXIT ‘Hera Pheri 3’ Again? Director Priyadarshan Breaks Silence.

‘Bhooth Bangla’ Digital Streaming Details

Leading streaming platform Netflix has officially secured the post-theatrical digital rights for Bhooth Bangla. While the production house Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films has yet to issue a formal press release locking in the exact date, trade reports indicate the film is scheduled to premiere on the platform between mid-June and early July 2026.

Sources report that June 12, 2026, is currently being considered as the tentative release window. This timeline aligns with standard Bollywood distribution patterns, which typically dictate a 45-to-60-day window between a film's theatrical debut and its subsequent availability on OTT platforms.

‘Bhooth Bangla’ Box Office Performance

Produced by Akshay Kumar alongside Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, Bhooth Bangla was mounted on an estimated budget of INR 120 crore. The project generated significant pre-release interest, primarily due to the historic partnership of Kumar and Priyadarshan, who previously collaborated on iconic comedies like Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Khatta Meetha.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics upon its initial release, the film found a strong footing with audiences. It went on to earn a net total of approximately INR 175 crore at the domestic Indian box office, proving resilient against competing theatrical releases over its multi-week run.

More About ‘Bhooth Bangla’

The narrative centres on Arjun Acharya (played by Kumar), a London-returned man who travels to the sleepy town of Mangalpur after inheriting an ancestral palace. His plans to use the estate for his sister's wedding are disrupted when he uncovers a localised supernatural legend involving a demonic spirit known as Vadhusur, who targets newlywed brides. Unlike contemporary psychological thrillers, the film blends traditional folklore with situational, slapstick humor. ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Controversy: Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms DENIES Outstanding Vendor Dues, Issues Statement.

The project features a veteran ensemble cast long associated with Priyadarshan's cinematic style, including Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, and Manoj Joshi, alongside Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Mithila Palkar.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2026 12:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).