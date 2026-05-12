‘Bhooth Bangla’ Controversy: Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms DENIES Outstanding Vendor Dues, Issues Statement

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Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms Limited has officially denied allegations regarding unpaid dues to vendors involved in the production of the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla. The clarification comes after reports surfaced claiming that several service providers were still awaiting payments totalling approximately INR 48 lakh, despite the film’s significant commercial success at the box office. Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Makers Accused of INR 48 Lakh in Pending Dues by Vendors Amid Box Office Success – Report.

Balaji Telefilms Issues Formal Denial on Outstanding Vendor Dues

In a strongly worded statement released on May 8, 2026, the production house dismissed the claims as baseless, asserting that all financial and contractual obligations have been met. The company emphasised its track record of professional conduct and corporate governance.

The statement from Balaji Telefilms reads: “With reference to various recent media reports and social media posts regarding certain allegations about unpaid dues by Balaji Telefilms Limited for the film Bhooth Bangla, this is to clarify that the Company has fulfilled all its contractual payment obligations for the film and there are no unpaid contractual dues and nothing further is due and payable to any vendors engaged for the film for services rendered by them. Balaji Telefilms Limited as a leading media organization holds all its partners, vendors and creative teams in high respect and duly fulfills all its contractual obligations and maintains high standards of corporate governance.”

Balaji Telefilms' Official Statement

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‘Bhooth Bangla’ Box Office Success

The controversy gained momentum following a report by Mid-Day, which cited specific vendors claiming they were owed substantial sums. One vendor alleged a pending amount of INR 30 lakh, while another claimed dues of INR 18 lakh. The reports suggested that while top-tier talent is often paid promptly, smaller vendors and crew members frequently face delays, sometimes waiting over six months for invoice clearances.

The timing of the allegations has drawn particular scrutiny, as Bhooth Bangla has emerged as a major hit in 2026.

Directed by Priyadarshan and starring Akshay Kumar, the film recently surpassed the INR 240 crore mark at the global box office. This incident highlights a recurring debate within the Indian film industry regarding "90-day" payment cycles and the financial security of freelance vendors. While Balaji Telefilms maintains that its accounts are clear, industry insiders suggest that as film budgets increase, the gap between production wrap-up and final settlement can often lead to public disputes. Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan Set To Collaborate on Two New Projects Following ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Success – Report.

Bhooth Bangla marks the high-profile reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after 14 years, and while the film continues its successful theatrical run, the producers are moving to ensure that administrative controversies do not overshadow its box office achievements.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Mid-Day), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 01:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).