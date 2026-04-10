The buzz around Bhooth Bangla continues to grow as the film inches closer to its release. The recently unveiled trailer has heightened anticipation for the horror-comedy, positioning it as a fun-filled family entertainer. With excitement building, the makers have now kick-started promotions in Delhi, where the film’s fever has already begun to take over the city. From Dream Cast to Akshay Kumar Returning to Comedy Avatar, Here’s Why ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Is the Most Awaited Film!

‘Bhooth Bangla’ Promotions Begin in Delhi - See Post

(Photo Credit: Balaji Motion Pictures)

'Bhooth Bangla' Promotions Kick Off

Bhooth Bangla Promotions

Yes, the promotional journey of Bhooth Bangla has begun from Delhi. Moreover, the madness surrounding the film was clearly witnessed with cutouts of Akshay Kumar holding a lantern, leaving the audience excited for more. The trailer has also received amazing reviews from both the media and the audience, trending at the No. 1 spot on YouTube. This has further elevated the excitement for the film.

About 'Bhooth Bangla'

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, presents Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav. Directed by Priyadarshan and Produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor. Bhooth Bangla paid previews begin in theatres on 16th April 2026, 9 PM onwards.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Balaji Motion Pictures). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

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