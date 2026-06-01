Bobby Deol Breaks Silence on Rift Rumours With Alia Bhatt on ‘Alpha’ Sets, Says ‘Log Itne Velle Hain’ (Watch Video)

Actor Bobby Deol has dismissed recent internet rumours of an alleged onset fallout with his co-star Alia Bhatt. The speculation claimed that friction had developed between the two actors during the filming of their highly anticipated action thriller, Alpha. ‘Alpha’: Alia Bhatt Confirmed To Play ‘Alpha Killer’ in Movie.

Bobby Deol Reacts to Fallout with Alia Bhatt

During a recent appearance on the popular talk show Aap Ki Adalat, Deol addressed the reports directly, revealing that he was just as surprised as the public when he first learned about the alleged rift. "Mujhe bhi ek dost ne bheja uss rumour ka snapshot. Main bhi hairaan ho gaya. Log itne velle hai ki kuch bhi likh ke bana dete hai (A friend sent me a snapshot of that rumor. I was also shocked. People have so much free time that they just make up and write anything)," Deol stated.

The actor went on to completely deny the claims, praising Bhatt’s work ethic and commitment to the project. He noted that the rumours did not align with his actual experience on set. "Alia is a very good actress and she is very professional. She works very hard. Alia was also prepared for all the fight sequences that she had to do. Toh mujhe nahi samaj mein aaya kisne kya soch ke ye sab rumours likhe (So I didn't understand who wrote these rumors and what they were thinking)," Deol added.

"I can't go around proving the point to anybody. So it is not true. Log Instagram se influenced rehte hai lekin uspe 90 per cent kahaniyaan sahi nahi hoti hai (People are influenced by Instagram, but 90 percent of the stories on it are not true)."

The Origin of the Rumours

The speculation began circulating on social media platforms, suggesting that creative disagreements had occurred on set regarding specific scenes. Some unverified reports went as far as claiming that the production timeline was impacted, prompting studio intervention. Deol further clarified that the rumours extended to false narratives about his professional relationship with producer Aditya Chopra. The actor emphasised that digital speculation frequently distorts the reality of film production.

Watch Bobby Deol on ‘Aap Ki Aadalat’:

About ‘Alpha’

Alpha represents a major milestone for Yash Raj Films as the first female-led instalment in the YRF Spy Universe. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film features Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the leading roles, with Deol portraying the primary antagonist. The project follows a string of high-profile releases within the interconnected franchise, which includes Pathaan, the Tiger trilogy, and War. Samay Raina Was ‘Super Nervous’ During ‘India’s Got Latent S2’ Episode Featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, Reveals Insider – Here’s What Happened.

Production insiders indicate that Alpha will deliver a grittier, action-heavy narrative, focusing on raw hand-to-hand combat sequences that required intensive physical preparation from the entire cast. The film is currently scheduled for a theatrical release in July.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (YouTube channel of Aap Ki Adalat), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 11:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).