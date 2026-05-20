Popular stand-up comedian Samay Raina was reportedly "super nervous" during the shooting of the highly anticipated second season of his digital reality show, India's Got Latent. The anxiety stemmed from a high-profile crossover episode featuring Bollywood star Alia Bhatt as a guest. According to an account from an audience member present at the taping, the comedian felt intense initial pressure before easing into his trademark comic rhythm alongside the celebrity panel. Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh on ‘India’s Got Latent S2’: Did ‘Alpha’ Actors Attend New Season of Samay Raina’s Controversial Show? (See Pic).

Samay Raina Was Nervous During ‘IGT’ Season 2 Episode Ft Team ‘Alpha’

The massive online buzz surrounding the second season intensified after a viral social media post by an attendee confirmed Alia Bhatt's presence on the show. An Instagram user named Rohan Sahu shared a video revealing that he was among the select live audience members who watched the taping of the first episode.

"I was amongst the 80 people who attended this episode live and the show was terrific," Sahu shared, confirming that the Bollywood star appeared on the panel to promote her upcoming action film, Alpha.However, the insider noted that the high stakes of the comeback initially took a toll on the host.

"I am a fan of Samay, and I booked the ticket just to see raw Samay performing live," Sahu explained. "During the first 15 minutes of the show, when Samay was performing alone, recalling the incidents of season one, he looked super nervous but as the panel joined, he was in his full zone. The whole show was as hilarious as season one."

Here's What Happened in Episode 1 of Samay Rainas ‘India’s Got Latent’ Season 2

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The news of the star-studded collaboration initially broke when a leaked photograph from the taping at the live venue surfaced online, showing Alia Bhatt seated among the panel members. While the leaked imagery confirmed that the show is returning for a second chapter, it also gave a hint about the massive scale on which the new season is expected to be mounted.While many fans expressed excitement over the show's grand scale, a section of the internet voiced disappointment. Several viewers on social media expressed concern that the raw, unfiltered, and edgy essence of India's Got Latent could be compromised.

Fans worried that the cult comedy format might be "diluted" if it transforms into a corporate-friendly, standard promotional stopover for big-budget Bollywood movies.Context and the Show's Highly Anticipated ReturnThe nervous energy surrounding the premiere episode comes at a crucial juncture for Samay Raina.

Following an intense wave of backlash, the comedian had previously deleted all episodes of India's Got Latent Season 1 from YouTube.In his latest comedy special, Still Alive, Raina opened up about the downfall of the show's first season. He specifically addressed a highly controversial question asked by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia to a contestant, which ultimately prompted the show's cancellation.

Speaking about the incident, Raina directly accused Allahbadia of ruining his mental health during that period. The two internet personalities recently reunited on The Kapil Sharma Show, a year after the controversy unfolded, where Samay shared his intention to bring the show back. Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt NOT Ignored by Paparazzi on Red Carpet, and Here’s Proof (Watch Video).

More About ‘Alpha’

The upcoming episode marks a high-stakes return for the digital talent format, leveraging the promotional power of YRF's Alpha, the first female-led spy actioner in the YRF Spy Universe, also starring Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, which hits theaters on July 10, 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Roshan Sahu). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 06:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).