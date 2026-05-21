Cannes 2026: Mouni Roy Flaunts Her Glamorous Look With Song 'I Dont Chase, I Attract' Amid Divorce News (See Post)

Mumbai, May 21: Actor Mouni Roy recently turned heads at the prestigious Cannes red carpet with her stunning appearance. The actress shared a glamourous photo series from the French Riviera amid ongoing news of trouble in her marital life. Taking to her social media account, Mouni dropped a carousel of pictures and videos looking dreamy.

Sharing the post, Mouni captioned it, “en route to the Croisette” along with hashtags “#Cannes2026”. The actress used the viral track “I Don’t Chase, I Attract” by Affirmation Club as the background song,, particularly the trending line, “I love money, money loves me.” Cannes 2026: Ruchi Gujjar Urges PM Narendra Modi To End Ghunghat Pratha, Says Women Deserve Equal Freedom (See Post).

Mouni Roy Flaunts Her Glamorous Cannes Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

In the pictures, Mouni Roy was seen posing inside a luxury car in an delicately designed off-shoulder gown featuring a netted crystal pattern and silhouette. She completed her look with a sleek bun, on point make-up, and dazzling diamond jewellery. The actress also shared videos of herself stepping out of the car and walking through the streets near the Croisette.

The post comes amid ongoing speculation around Mouni Roy’s personal life and news regarding trouble in her marriage with businessman Suraj Nambiar. A few days ago, Mouni and Siraj officially announced their seperation through a joint post on social media. A day later, Suraj had put up a note firmly putting an end to the chatter around alimony, internal disputes and third party involvement. Cannes 2026: Jacqueline Fernandez Awes in Shimmery Black Ensemble With Chopard Diamonds (See Pics).

"Recent baseless reports surrounding our separation have been made in bad taste and are absolutely malicious. Let me set the record straight once and for all. There is no alimony. There are no disputes. There is no third party involved.” He added, “Mouni and I chose to part ways together, with mutual respect and with full consideration for each other's wellbeing. That is the truth. Everything else being reported is fiction, and in some cases, a deliberate attempt to vilify two people who have done nothing but ask to be left alone.”

He further added, “I want to state this clearly and finally: there is no truth to any of the claims being made about either of us, or about any third party. Dragging other people into this is not cool. Specially innocent friends who have nothing to do with this. Mouni and I have both conducted ourselves with dignity through this period and we expect that same dignity to be extended to us by those reporting on it.”

Suraj further wrote, “Media houses have chosen to fabricate narratives that do not exist. These reports have been published without a shred of verification, which is highly unfair. I am calling this out clearly and directly, because staying silent in the face of deliberate misinformation is not something I am willing to do.”

“Our joint statement said everything that needed to be said. I request everyone to honour it and to allow both of us the space to move forward in peace. Thank you,” he concluded. A week ago, rumours of trouble in their paradise began surfacing online after fans noticed that Mouni and Suraj had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 04:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).