Deepika Padukone’s Father Prakash Padukone Reviews Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’, Calls It ‘A Little Bit Too Much Violence’

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh's highly successful spy action thriller, Dhurandhar, has garnered praise from an unexpected quarter: his father-in-law, badminton icon Prakash Padukone. Padukone, father of actress Deepika Padukone, recently offered his candid thoughts on the blockbuster film, commending its execution and the stellar cast, even as he pointed out its intense violent content. The film, released on December 5, 2025, along with its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has solidified Ranveer Singh's position in the industry with its monumental box office performance. Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar Did Not Take Hefty Paychecks for the ‘Dhurandhar’ Franchise – Here’s Why.

Prakash Padukone Showers Praise on ‘Dhurandhar’

In a recent interview with The Indian Express, Prakash Padukone lauded Dhurandhar, calling it a "great film" and acknowledging the widespread appreciation it has received. "It's a great film. It's a very well-made film with good acting by everybody," Padukone stated. However, the former All England champion also shared a reservation, noting, "We felt there was a little bit too much violence, but the majority of people liked it, so I think that's more important."

Padukone's review highlights the film's strong performances, which have been a significant talking point since its release. Beyond the cinematic critique, Padukone also opened up about his warm relationship with his son-in-law, Ranveer Singh, and the close bond shared between their families. He revealed that they often spend time together, including annual family vacations.

"There are a lot of common interests, as he's very interested in sports. He keeps talking to me about sports, and I keep asking him about movies as I want to learn about the business," Padukone shared, illustrating their mutual curiosity and respect. He also humorously mentioned the family's football allegiances: "He is an Arsenal fan, and our daughter Anisha is a Manchester United fan, so there are these common interests."

‘Dhurandhar’ OTT Details

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, first hit theatres on December 5, 2025, marking the beginning of a two-part spy action thriller franchise. The film, also starring Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan, proved to be an immense commercial success.

The combined box office collection for the Dhurandhar franchise has exceeded a staggering INR 3,000 crore globally, making it one of the highest-grossing Indian film franchises of all time. Amid ‘Don 3’ Row, Ranvir Shorey Raises Concerns Over Producers Cancelling Films ‘Without Compensation’ for Actors (View Post).

For its digital premiere, Dhurandhar (Part 1) became available on Netflix in India starting January 30, 2026. The sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, made its Indian OTT debut on JioCinema on June 5, 2026, recording an unprecedented 50 million viewers in its opening weekend, marking the biggest digital launch for an Indian film. Internationally, Dhurandhar: The Revenge began streaming on Netflix from May 14, 2026, with a slightly extended, more intense "Raw & Undekha" version available to global audiences.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 02:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).