Amid ‘Don 3’ Row, Ranvir Shorey Raises Concerns Over Producers Cancelling Films ‘Without Compensation’ for Actors (View Post)

Amidst the intensifying dispute over the movie Don 3, Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey has publicly criticised film producers, shifting the spotlight onto the financial vulnerabilities of working actors. Reacting to an official statement by the Producers Guild of India that condemned talent for walking out of projects at the last minute, Shorey argued that producers are frequently guilty of unilaterally delaying or cancelling projects without providing any compensation to the cast. Ranveer Singh Ban: FWICE Withdraws Non-Cooperation Directive Against Actor After CINTAA, Producers Guild and IMPPA Mediate.

Ranvir Shorey Highlights Lack of Actor Compensation

Taking to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Shorey responded directly to the Producers Guild's statement, stating that the industry often ignores the financial losses suffered by performers when projects fall through. "You will not believe how many times producers cancel/delay projects unilaterally without any mention of compensation for the losses to an actor," Shorey wrote.

Ranvir Shorey Slams Producers Guild of India Amid ‘Don 3’ Row

You will not believe how many times producers cancel/delay projects unilaterally without any mention of compensation for the losses to an actor. 🙄 https://t.co/LqhuTkTMhk — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) June 3, 2026

The post quickly ignited a debate online. When a social media user and entertainment lawyer argued that producers face heavier financial risks and mentioned signing amounts, Shorey countered, noting that such amounts are "hardly ever paid, or paid days before production." He added, "Btw, I'm a film producer's son, so don't doubt I know the 'broader picture'!"

When another user suggested that actors frequently exploit new producers and cause financial bankruptcy by blocking dates, Shorey drew a sharp distinction between high-profile celebrities and everyday professionals. "You are not talking about actors. Those are 'stars'!" Shorey replied, later clarifying that while companies inherently have more money at stake, "workers deserve to be treated with respect and sensitivity too."

Shorey later specified that his remarks were intended as a general commentary on industry standards rather than a critique of any specific ongoing dispute.

Latest Developments in the ‘Don 3’ Dispute

The online exchange follows a turbulent week for the highly anticipated action film Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar and produced by Excel Entertainment. The Producers Guild of India issued a strongly worded directive after receiving formal complaints from Excel Entertainment and Panorama Studios regarding talent "reneging on their commitments... often at the eleventh hour." The Guild's statement coincided with widespread reports detailing Ranveer Singh’s exit from Don 3. Reports indicate that Singh withdrew from the project just weeks before overseas filming was scheduled to begin.

The actor reportedly cited creative differences over the final script and a massive reduction in the film's budget, which was allegedly slashed from an initial INR 300–350 crore down to INR 150 crore, subsequently reducing his agreed-upon acting fees. In response to the abrupt exit, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) initially issued a strict "non-cooperation directive" against Singh, effectively banning its 400,000-plus members from working with him.

However, following a formal legal notice sent by Singh's legal team challenging the federation's jurisdiction, FWICE officially withdrew the non-cooperation order after a joint intervention by the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) and the Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA). Did Ranveer Singh Admit He Wouldn’t Have Quit ‘Don 3’ if ‘Dhurandhar’ Hadn’t Been a Blockbuster? Here’s What We Know.

While the apex film bodies continue to urge all parties to resolve the Don 3 financial discrepancies amicably, the public friction has successfully reignited a broader industry debate regarding contractual security, artistic commitments, and the differing power dynamics between Bollywood producers, bankable stars, and working-class actors.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 12:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).