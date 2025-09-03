Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment are bringing the much-awaited Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle to Indian theatres on September 12, 2025. Advance bookings open nationwide on September 5 across major cinema chains and online platforms. The anime blockbuster will release on over 750 screens, the widest ever for an anime film in India and will be available in Japanese (with English subtitles), English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. ‘Demon Slayer – Infinity Castle’ Movie Part 1 Leaked Video: Giyu Tomioka’s Jaw-Dropping Fight Scene With Akaza Is Pure Goosebumps for Anime Fans – WATCH.

Tiger Shroff and Rashmika To Host ‘Demon Slayer’ Fan Screening in Mumbai

As part of the celebrations, a special fan screening will take place in Mumbai on September 7, featuring Bollywood stars and anime enthusiasts Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna. Fans attending the event will enjoy exclusive experiences and be the first in the country to watch the highly anticipated film. ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle’: Channing Tatum Joins English Dub Voice Cast of Anime Series.

Watch ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle’ Trailer:

‘Infinity Castle’ Gets U/a 13+ Ahead of India Release

Based on the globally acclaimed anime series, Infinity Castle kicks off the epic three-part finale, chronicling Tanjiro Kamado’s final battle to save his demon-transformed sister, Nezuko. Cleared by the CBFC with a U/A 13+ rating and no visual cuts, the film promises a cinematic treat for anime lovers across India.

