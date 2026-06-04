‘Dhurandhar 2’ OTT Release Date: When and Where To Stream Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Spy Action Film

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh's action-packed spectacle, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, has finally arrived on Indian streaming platforms, much to the excitement of fans who missed its phenomenal theatrical run. The Aditya Dhar directorial, a sequel to the 2025 hit Dhurandhar, is now available in an extended 'Raw & Undekha' version, promising even more thrilling action and unseen footage for its digital viewers. Did Ranveer Singh Admit He Wouldn’t Have Quit ‘Don 3’ if ‘Dhurandhar’ Hadn’t Been a Blockbuster? Here’s What We Know.

'Dhurandhar 2' Streaming Details

For audiences in India, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is exclusively streaming on JioHotstar. A special digital premiere event for the 'Raw & Undekha' version was held today, June 4, 2026, starting at 7 PM IST, which included 30 minutes of behind-the-scenes content. Subscribers will gain full access to stream the film on demand from midnight on June 5, 2026.

’Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ Raw & Undekha Version OTT Release Date

Ladies & Gentlemen, 👑 The King of Lyari 👑 Watch Dhurandhar The Revenge, Raw & Undekha. Grand Digital Premiere on June 4th at 7 PM, starts streaming from June 5th on JioHotstar. Watch Dhurandhar, Raw & Undekha, Now Streaming on JioHotstar.#DhurandharOnJioHotstar… pic.twitter.com/WZWASb06GT — JioHotstar (@JioHotstar) June 3, 2026

This extended cut reportedly features an additional three minutes of footage compared to its theatrical release, along with longer action sequences and unseen moments. The film is available in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, catering to a wider audience across the country.

International viewers have already had access to the film, with Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge premiering on Netflix outside India on May 15, 2026.

More About the Film

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is the thrilling conclusion to the spy action duology, following the events of Dhurandhar, which was released on December 5, 2025. Ranveer Singh reprises his role as the undercover Indian intelligence agent, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who infiltrates Karachi's criminal syndicates and political landscape, driven by a mission to avenge the 26/11 attacks and confront major global threats. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil.

Produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film premiered in cinemas on March 19, 2026. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge enjoyed a monumental theatrical run, becoming the second highest-grossing Indian film of all time globally, the second highest-grossing Hindi-language film worldwide, and the highest-grossing Hindi-language film domestically. Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar Did Not Take Hefty Paychecks for the ‘Dhurandhar’ Franchise – Here’s Why.

It amassed a staggering worldwide gross of INR 1,812.82 crore, with a domestic net collection of INR 1,148.95 crore. The film's music was composed by Shashwat Sachdev.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X account of JioHotstar). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 04:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).