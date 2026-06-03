Did Ranveer Singh Admit He Wouldn’t Have Quit ‘Don 3’ if ‘Dhurandhar’ Hadn’t Been a Blockbuster? Here’s What We Know

Fresh details have emerged from the closed-door mediation sessions between actor Ranveer Singh and Excel Entertainment following the actor's abrupt exit from the highly anticipated film Don 3. The dispute stems from Singh walking away from the Farhan Akhtar directorial in December 2025, just weeks before filming was scheduled to begin. Excel Entertainment subsequently sought compensation for pre-production losses, leading to a complex industry mediation process. The standoff has since escalated, resulting in a non-cooperation directive issued against the actor by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), effectively impacting his ability to work in the industry. Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar Did Not Take Hefty Paychecks for the ‘Dhurandhar’ Franchise – Here’s Why.

Ranveer Singh Did Not Attend Initial Mediation Meeting of ‘Don 3’

According to a report by Variety India, after Singh exited the project, Excel Entertainment approached the Producers Guild of India early this year to seek a resolution. This initiated a series of informal mediation sessions designed to let all parties speak freely outside of formal regulatory processes. Around 25 senior industry figures attended these initial discussions to understand the collapse of the high-profile project.

Singh did not attend the initial rounds of these discussions. The first meeting was reportedly attended by actor Salman Khan, while subsequent sessions included prominent industry figures such as Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, and Alia Bhatt.

Singh later joined a joint session alongside representatives from both sides. This meeting included Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, Rajkumar Hirani, Ashutosh Gowariker, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, and Viacom18 studio head Ajit Andhare. During this session, Singh outlined four core grievances: script dissatisfaction, frustration over director Farhan Akhtar's availability due to other commitments, a downward renegotiation of his remuneration, and a significant budget reduction from an initial INR 300-350 crore to approximately INR 150 crore. He also noted that he had not received a signing advance.

In response, Farhan Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani presented printed records of WhatsApp conversations spanning several years. Sources present indicated that these messages showed Singh reacting positively to multiple script drafts. The producers also disputed the claims regarding budget cuts, post-contract fee reductions, and Akhtar's unavailability, presenting evidence that those present felt addressed a substantial portion of the actor's concerns.

Ranveer Singh Wouldn’t Have Quit ‘Don 3’ if ‘Dhurandhar’ Failed at Box Office

One of the most critical exchanges during the joint mediation session occurred when producer Ritesh Sidhwani directly questioned the actor regarding the timing and motivation behind his exit. Sidhwani asked Singh whether he would have walked away from Don 3 if his other project, Dhurandhar, had not become a box office blockbuster. Singh reportedly admitted that he would not have left the project under those circumstances.

Following the breakdown of these discussions, Singh proposed a settlement offer in an attempt to resolve the financial dispute. The actor offered an immediate compensation payment of Rs 10 crore, alongside a 25% discount on his acting fees for any future project produced by Excel Entertainment.

However, the producers rejected the proposal. Excel Entertainment maintained that a discount on a future collaboration carried little value because they had no intention of pursuing future projects with the actor, choosing instead to focus strictly on recovering the losses already incurred from Don 3. Ranveer Singh Ban: FWICE Withdraws Non-Cooperation Directive Against Actor After CINTAA, Producers Guild and IMPPA Mediate.

Communication between the two parties has largely ceased, and the matter remains unresolved. Most recently, Singh sent a legal notice to FWICE challenging the non-cooperation directive issued against him, with the film body expected to announce its next steps following an upcoming press conference in Mumbai.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 05:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).