Did Hrithik Roshan Demand INR 500 Crore for ‘Krrish 4’? Rakesh Roshan Breaks Silence on Budget Rumours

Bollywood's highly anticipated superhero franchise, Krrish 4, has been making headlines, but not for its production updates. Recent industry chatter suggested a massive budget disagreement, with reports claiming that lead actor Hrithik Roshan had demanded an unprecedented INR 500 crore for the film, causing a potential rift with co-producers Yash Raj Films (YRF) and its head, Aditya Chopra. However, veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, who helms the franchise, has now stepped forward to unequivocally dismiss these rumours, assuring fans that Krrish 4 is very much on track. Hrithik Roshan and UFC Star Khabib Nurmagomedov Join Hands for Advertisement in Dubai, BTS Video Goes Viral – WATCH.

Rakesh Roshan Breaks Silence on ‘Krrish 4’ Budget Rumours

Speaking to Mid-Day, Rakesh Roshan firmly shut down the speculation surrounding his son's alleged INR 500 crore demand for top-tier visual effects and world-class action sequences for his directorial debut. "It's all nonsense that Hrithik has asked for a INR 500 crore budget for top-tier VFX and world-class action for his directorial debut, while YRF [Yash Raj Films] wants to cap costs at INR 350 crore," Roshan stated. He further clarified that there are no disagreements with Aditya Chopra regarding the film's budget or creative direction, emphasising the collaborative spirit of the project. "There are no issues; all is smooth. It's teamwork between Adi, Hrithik, and me," he added.

The producer also addressed the perceived delay in Krrish 4 going on floors, explaining that it is primarily due to Hrithik Roshan's existing commitments, including the production house he launched earlier this year. Roshan light-heartedly remarked, "Krrish (Hrithik) is on another planet and we are all waiting for his dates," indicating that scheduling, rather than financial disputes, is the main factor.

More About ‘Krrish 4’

Krrish 4 is set to be a significant milestone for the franchise, as Hrithik Roshan will be making his directorial debut with the superhero film. The script for the fourth instalment is reportedly nearing its final stages, with the makers aiming to commence principal photography by the end of 2026. The much-awaited sequel is officially slated for a theatrical release in 2027.

The Krrish franchise, a pioneering effort in Indian superhero cinema, began with Koi... Mil Gaya in 2003, followed by Krrish in 2006, and Krrish 3 in 2013. The series features Hrithik Roshan in the dual role of Rohit Mehra and the titular superhero Krrish. While the primary cast for Krrish 4 is yet to be fully confirmed, Hrithik Roshan will reprise his iconic role. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rekha are confirmed to return as Priya Mehra and Sonia Mehra, respectively.

Rakesh Roshan has previously articulated the challenges of producing superhero films in India that can compete with Hollywood's massive budgets. He acknowledged that while Hollywood films operate with budgets of USD 500-600 million, Indian productions typically work with INR 200-300 crore.

Despite these concerns, he has consistently assured fans that Krrish 4 will be the biggest film in the franchise, maintaining high-quality action and VFX within achievable budgetary frameworks by focusing on a compelling story. ‘Krrish 4’ Delayed As Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Chopra Fail To Agree on Budget? Here’s What We Know.

As the script is almost finalised, fans can look forward to more concrete updates on Krrish 4 as the production gears up for filming later this year, promising another spectacular cinematic experience from the beloved superhero.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 02:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).