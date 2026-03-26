In a massive cross-industry collaboration, Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan and UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov have officially joined forces for a high-profile advertisement campaign. The pairing of the "Greek God of Bollywood" with the undefeated former Lightweight Champion has sent social media into a frenzy after behind-the-scenes (BTS) footage of their shoot began circulating online this week. Ryan Gosling and Hrithik Roshan Tease ‘Project Hail Mary’ X ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ Crossover During Fun Interview (Watch Video).

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Hrithik Roshan Shoot for Advertisement for Real Estate Company

The two global icons were spotted filming in Dubai for Imtiaz Developments, a prominent luxury real estate developer based in the UAE. Both stars have been appointed as brand ambassadors for the firm, marking a strategic move to blend the worlds of elite cinema and professional sports.

In the viral BTS clips, Roshan is seen sporting a sharp, sophisticated look, while Nurmagomedov maintains his signature composed and athletic persona. The advertisement is expected to highlight themes of excellence, discipline, and legacy traits, both of which men are famously associated with in their respective careers.

Hrithik Roshan x Khabib Nurmagomedov

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMA India (@mmaindiashow)

Viral Hrithik x Khabib BTS Video Captures Fans' Attention

The footage, which first appeared on Instagram shows the duo interacting warmly on set. One particular clip shows Hrithik and Khabib sharing a light moment between takes, demonstrating an easy camaraderie that fans have labelled "the ultimate crossover."

The video has already garnered millions of views, with fans from India and the Dagestani region of Russia expressing excitement. Commenters have praised the "star power" in the frame, noting that seeing two masters of their craft together is a rare marketing feat. ‘Krrish 4’ Delayed As Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Chopra Fail To Agree on Budget? Here’s What We Know.

Hrithik Roshan’s Upcoming Projects

Following his recent stint in the YRF Spy Universe with War 2, Hrithik Roshan is shifting his focus toward the highly anticipated Krrish 4, where he is set to make his official directorial debut. Production for the superhero sequel is scheduled to begin in mid-2026 with a targeted release in 2027, as veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan passes the creative baton to his son.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2026 08:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).