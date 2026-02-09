The highly anticipated superhero sequel Krrish 4 has reportedly been placed on the back burner following a significant financial disagreement between lead star Hrithik Roshan and producer Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films (YRF). According to a recent report, the project will no longer meet its original 2026 filming schedule. Priyanka Chopra Hints at ‘Don 3’ and ‘Krrish 4’ Post ‘Varanasi’, Confirms Return to Indian Cinema After 6 Years (Watch Video).

The delay comes as both parties remain unable to bridge a INR 150 crore gap in the film's projected production costs, likely pushing the start of production into 2027.

‘Krrish 4’ Delayed Due to This Reason

The central point of contention involves the ambitious scale envisioned by Hrithik Roshan, who is also set to make his directorial debut with this instalment. Roshan reportedly envisions a massive production with a budget of approximately INR 500 crore, aiming to match the visual standards of global superhero franchises.

In contrast, Aditya Chopra has reportedly advised an upper cap of INR 350 crore. This recommendation stems from a commercial sustainability standpoint, as Chopra is currently re-evaluating production budgets across YRF’s entire slate to manage financial risks.

According to a report in Sacnilk, “Hrithik Roshan wants to make the film at a huge budget close to INR 500 crores, and Aditya Chopra believes that it's essential to have an upper cap to the film around the INR 350 crore mark. After multiple rounds of discussions, the duo have at the moment put Krrish 4 on the back burner.”

Despite the friction over finances, the report describes Hrithik as being "a practical guy" who has "taken Aditya Chopra's feedback positively." ‘Krrish 4’: Is ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Actor Rajat Bedi Playing Lead Antagonist in Hrithik Roshan’s Directorial Debut? Rakesh Roshan Clarifies.

About ‘Krrish 4’

The Krrish franchise, which began with Koi... Mil Gaya (2003) and continued through Krrish 3 (2013), remains one of Indian cinema’s most successful brands. While the current delay has disappointed the fanbase, industry insiders suggest that the pause is a strategic decision to ensure the film's long-term viability. Recently, Bollywood's global diva Priyanka Chopra Jonas confirmed her return to the Hindi film industry as the female lead in Krrish 4.

