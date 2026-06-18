Did Sharvari and Sunny Kaushal Split Because of the 'Alpha' Actress' Rising Fame? Insider Reveals What Really Happened

Bollywood actors Sharvari Wagh and Sunny Kaushal have reportedly ended their long-rumoured relationship. While the former couple maintained a low profile throughout their time together, recent industry reports suggest that they decided to part ways in 2025. Sources close to the actors indicate that an increasing disparity in their respective professional careers and public profiles served as a primary factor behind the split. ‘Alpha’ Trailer Reactions: Hrithik Roshan’s Cameo Overshadows Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Action-Packed Glimpse, Fans Raise Spoiler Concerns (Watch Video).

The Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh Breakup

The duo, who frequently sparked dating rumours after being spotted together at various public events over the years, have noticeably reduced their joint appearances. According to recent reports, the decision to separate came quietly last year.

Neither Wagh nor Kaushal has issued an official statement regarding the status of their relationship, following their established pattern of keeping their personal lives out of the media spotlight. However, the drop in public sightings together had already fueled ongoing speculation among fans and industry onlookers before recent details emerged.

Why did Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh Part Ways?

A source tracking the development revealed to The Free Press Journal that Wagh's rapidly growing professional momentum created a shift in the relationship's dynamic. Following a series of high-profile projects, her public recognition has scaled significantly.

"Sharvari is more famous than Sunny today. So, it kind of made things awkward between the two," the insider stated.

The source further suggested that this shift in career trajectories and public attention ultimately contributed to their decision to separate. Wagh has experienced a notable rise in popularity following her performances in the horror-comedy Munjya and the Netflix feature Maharaj, alongside her prominent backing by Yash Raj Films (YRF). This association has opened up consistent high-profile opportunities for the actress, including her upcoming role in the YRF Spy Universe film Alpha. ‘Happy Birthday Star’: Alia Bhatt Shares Unseen Piano Video of Sharvari, Pens Heartwarming Birthday Wish.

In contrast, Sunny Kaushal, known for his performances in projects like Gold, has maintained a steady but comparatively quieter career graph in recent months. While the insider accounts point toward career imbalances as the root cause, representatives for both actors have yet to comment on the claims, leaving the exact circumstances of the split unconfirmed.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 12:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).