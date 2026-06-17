‘Alpha’ Trailer Reactions: Hrithik Roshan’s Cameo Overshadows Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Action-Packed Glimpse, Fans Raise Spoiler Concerns (Watch Video)

Bollywood buffs are buzzing as Yash Raj Films (YRF) officially unveiled the trailer for its latest spy thriller, Alpha, today, June 17, 2026. The action-packed glimpse into the film, featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh in never-before-seen avatars, immediately set social media abuzz. Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha promises high-octane espionage and intense combat sequences, adding a new chapter to the popular YRF Spy Universe. Alpha Trailer Unleashes Action-Packed Glimpse, Hrithik Roshan's Cameo Steals Limelight, Netizens Voice Spoiler Concerns.

‘Alpha’ Trailer Out

The 'Alpha' trailer introduces Alia Bhatt as Sita, a formidable assassin whose journey begins under the tutelage of Bobby Deol's character. However, Deol soon turns antagonist, forcing Alia and Sharvari Wagh’s characters to unite against him. The trailer is replete with slick action choreography, showcasing both Alia and Sharvari engaging in fierce fight sequences. Anil Kapoor also makes an appearance, seemingly on a mission to thwart Bobby Deol's plans. The visual spectacle and the promise of a female-led spy saga have certainly piqued audience interest, highlighting the film's international scale and powerful performances.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Alpha’:

Netizens React: Hrithik's Cameo Steals the Show, Concerns Over Spoilers Emerge

While the lead stars, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, deliver compelling performances in the trailer, online reactions have largely fixated on a 'blink-and-miss' appearance by none other than Hrithik Roshan. Roshan, reprising his role as Agent Kabir Dhaliwal from the 'War' franchise, makes a surprise cameo towards the end of the trailer, teasing a potential crossover within the YRF Spy Universe.

Many netizens flooded social media platforms, expressing that Hrithik's brief but impactful presence overshadowed the main protagonists, with comments highlighting how “Hrithik Roshan's surprise appearance has sparked fresh excitement around the YRF Spy Universe”.

Beyond the excitement for Hrithik's return, a segment of the audience voiced concerns that the trailer might have revealed too much of the film's core plot. Discussions across fan forums and social media suggest that while the action was impressive, the narrative beats showcased could potentially spoil some key twists and turns for the theatrical experience, leading to a sense of disappointment among those eager for more suspense.

Fans React to ‘Alpha’ Trailer

Aamir Khan (Photo Credit: YouTube)

More About YRF's ‘Alpha’

Alpha is slated for a theatrical release on July 3, 2026. The film is directed by Shiv Rawail, known for his work in the YRF ecosystem, and is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. The screenplay for Alpha is penned by Soumil Shukla and Shridhar Raghavan, based on a story by Uday Chopra, with dialogues by Ishita Moitra. Rohansh and Abeer are behind the music, with lyrics contributed by Kumaar, Anvita Dutt, and Kausar Munir.

The spy thriller Alpha features a star-studded cast led by Alia Bhatt, who plays the character of Sita, alongside Sharvari Wagh. The film also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. Additionally, the movie includes a highly anticipated special appearance by Hrithik Roshan, who reprises his iconic YRF Spy Universe role as Agent Kabir Dhaliwal. Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol’s ‘Alpha’ Teaser Scene COPIED From French Classic ‘La Femme Nikita’? Fans Spot Striking Similarities.

Alpha marks another significant step for the YRF Spy Universe, known for blockbuster hits, and is anticipated to be a major cinematic event of the year.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 03:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).