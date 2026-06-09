Did Tanmay Bhat Take a Dig at Ranveer Singh in Front of Varun Dhawan? YouTuber’s ‘Main Tera Don’ Joke Goes Viral (Watch Video)

A seemingly innocent conversation on Tanmay Bhatt's YouTube channel has ignited fresh speculation in Bollywood, as the comedian delivered a subtle but pointed jab at actor Ranveer Singh, with Varun Dhawan's amused reaction adding fuel to the fire. The moment, which has since gone viral, saw Bhat cleverly alluding to the much-publicised Don 3 casting saga. Why Did Poonam Dhillon Laud Ranveer Singh’s Professionalism Amid the ‘Don 3’ Row?.

Tanmay Bhatt's Subtle Dig and Varun Dhawan's Reaction

The viral clip, featuring Varun Dhawan alongside comedians Rohan Joshi, Piyush Sharma, and Zakir Khan, captured Tanmay Bhatt praising Dhawan's professionalism. Bhatt remarked, “Varun, anyone who has ever worked with you has always said that despite being a big Bollywood star, you're still like professional, committed, reliable. Which is incidentally, exactly the kind of actor that Farhan Akhtar is looking for right now. I don't know, maybe you should…”

The unfinished sentence immediately triggered laughter from everyone in the room. As the joke resonated, fellow comedians joined in, with one quipping “Don No 1” and another humorously adding, “Main Tera Don.” Varun Dhawan was seen repeating “Main Tera Don” and laughing heartily, a reaction that many on social media have interpreted as an acknowledgement of Bhatt's subtle dig at Ranveer Singh's professionalism amidst the 'Don 3' dispute.

Did Tanmay Bhat Mock Ranveer Singh Amid ‘Don 3’ Controversy?

Tanmay Bhatt exposed Ranveer Singh Everyone in the industry is aware that Ranveer Singh is not professionally committed or reliable. He leaned on Farhan Akhtar when he was delivering flops and then ditched him after Dhurandhar’s success. Even Varun Dhawan was laughing. https://t.co/x1dWynMsLG pic.twitter.com/RVGaYFRalQ — r (@bekhayalime) June 8, 2026

The Unfolding Don 3 Controversy

The comedian's remark comes amid a prolonged and highly publicised dispute surrounding Ranveer Singh's reported exit from Farhan Akhtar's highly anticipated film, Don 3. Ranveer Singh was initially announced as the lead for the third instalment in August 2023, stepping into the iconic shoes previously filled by Shah Rukh Khan. However, reports emerged in December 2025 that Singh had abruptly walked away from the project just days before filming was set to commence.

This unexpected turn of events led to Farhan Akhtar and Excel Entertainment lodging a complaint with the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). The producers claimed that Singh's sudden departure resulted in significant monetary losses, estimated at INR 45 crore.

Consequently, FWICE issued a "non-cooperation directive" often interpreted as a ban against Ranveer Singh. While Singh reportedly challenged the federation's jurisdiction via a legal notice and allegedly offered ₹10 crore in compensation along with a fee discount for future collaborations, Excel Entertainment is said to have rejected the offer, insisting on the full ₹45 crore. The controversy reportedly involved Singh's concerns over the script's quality, Farhan Akhtar's commitments to other projects, and alleged budget and fee reductions from the production house. Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone Flaunts Baby Bump During Visit to New Bandra Home With Husband Ranveer Singh (See Pics).

In a recent development, the FWICE revoked its non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh on June 3, 2026, with industry bodies mediating and the matter reportedly being resolved amicably through dialogue.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 01:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).