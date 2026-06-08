Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone Flaunts Baby Bump During Visit to New Bandra Home With Husband Ranveer Singh (See Pics)

Mumbai's star-studded Bandra Bandstand lit up today, June 8, 2026, as Bollywood's beloved duo, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, were exclusively spotted at their luxurious new sea-facing quadruplex. The couple, who announced their second pregnancy on April 19, 2026, were seen on the balcony of their dream home, with Deepika radiating in a loose white co-ord set, gracefully flaunting her baby bump. Ranveer, looking casual in a red T-shirt and black track pants, was by her side as they appeared to be checking on the ongoing interior work, signalling their imminent move into the lavish abode. Pregnant Deepika Padukone Shoots for Ad in Bengaluru After ‘King’ Schedule With Shah Rukh Khan in Cape Town (Watch Viral Video).

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Clicked at their New House

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's new residence is a magnificent INR 119 crore quadruplex located in the upscale Sagar Resham tower on Bandra Bandstand. This opulent property, which spans the 16th to 19th floors of the building, boasts an expansive 11,266 square feet of interior space and an additional 1,300 square feet of private terrace. The location places them in an elite neighbourhood, a stone's throw from the iconic residences of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Their New Bandra House

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The couple, who married on November 14 and 15, 2018, in Lake Como, Italy, first welcomed their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, on September 8, 2024. Their announcement of a second pregnancy on April 19, 2026, was made through a heartwarming Instagram post featuring their 1-year-old daughter Dua holding a positive pregnancy test, instantly going viral and garnering immense love from fans and industry colleagues. Today's sighting confirms Deepika's visible pregnancy, adding to the excitement as they prepare to welcome the newest member of their family.

Busy Slate Ahead for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Despite her pregnancy, Deepika Padukone maintains a packed professional schedule. She is slated to star in several high-profile projects:

King: Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, set for a theatrical release on December 24, 2026.

Raaka: With Allu Arjun, currently in production with shooting continuing in 2026, and an expected release in 2027.

Mahavatar: A much-anticipated mythological drama opposite Vicky Kaushal.

Sources indicate that Deepika is committed to her filming commitments, even planning to work on action sequences for films like King and Raaka throughout her pregnancy.

Ranveer Singh also has a significant year ahead. He is gearing up to begin filming for his upcoming post-apocalyptic thriller, Pralay, in August 2026. This project, with director Jai Mehta, is described as a large-scale, VFX-driven action thriller set in a dystopian world. While he was previously associated with Don 3, reports indicate that the collaboration concluded in December 2025. Why Did Poonam Dhillon Laud Ranveer Singh’s Professionalism Amid the ‘Don 3’ Row?.

Both Deepika and Ranveer continue to balance their thriving careers with their growing family life, making them one of Bollywood's most influential and watched power couples. Their new Bandra residence is set to be the backdrop for this exciting new chapter.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 06:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).