Why Did Poonam Dhillon Laud Ranveer Singh’s Professionalism Amid the ‘Don 3’ Row?

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has found a vocal supporter in veteran actress and CINTAA President Poonam Dhillon, who lauded his gesture of offering INR 10 crore in compensation to Excel Entertainment after his unexpected departure from Don 3. The controversy, which saw Singh briefly face a 'non-cooperation directive' from another film body, has dominated industry headlines, bringing to light the complexities of celebrity contracts and production commitments. Did Ranveer Singh Admit He Wouldn’t Have Quit ‘Don 3’ if ‘Dhurandhar’ Hadn’t Been a Blockbuster? Here’s What We Know.

Singh's exit from the Farhan Akhtar-directed project in December 2025, just weeks before shooting was set to begin overseas, reportedly caused significant financial and scheduling disruptions for Excel Entertainment, led by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Poonam Dhillon Backs Ranveer Singh in Don 3 Row

Poonam Dhillon, speaking on the highly publicised matter, commended Ranveer Singh's professionalism, emphasising that his offer of compensation, along with the return of his signing amount, is a commendable and rare move in the industry. "Kudos to him that he offered compensation for losses incurred and paid back the signing amount. Many don't even do that," Dhillon stated in a recent interview.

Dhillon, who serves as the President of the Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA), also defended an actor's right to exit a project if they are not creatively satisfied. She highlighted that Ranveer's decision stemmed from his reported dissatisfaction with the script, concerns over Farhan Akhtar's availability, and alleged budget cuts, including his own remuneration.

The ‘Don 3’ Dispute

The Don 3 dispute involving Ranveer Singh has sparked major debate within the film industry over professional commitments and production losses. The actor reportedly exited the film in December 2025, following which production house Excel Entertainment, led by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, allegedly sought INR 45 crore in damages for pre-production expenses. Ranveer is said to have offered INR 10 crore along with returning his signing amount, but the proposal was reportedly not accepted by the makers.

FWICE Directive and Its Withdrawal

The controversy escalated in late May 2026 when the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a 'non-cooperation directive' against Ranveer Singh on May 25, 2026, after he reportedly missed several meetings called to address the issue. However, this directive, which effectively amounted to a temporary ban, was swiftly withdrawn within a week following interventions from various industry bodies, including the Producers Guild of India and CINTAA.

Poonam Dhillon had earlier voiced her disappointment regarding CINTAA not being formally involved in the initial stages of the dispute, calling the FWICE's non-cooperation directive "strange." She also revealed that she had been in communication with Ranveer Singh's father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, who expressed gratitude for CINTAA's support during the challenging period. CINTAA President Poonam Dhillon Questions Upasana Singh’s Presence AT FWICE’s ‘Don 3’ Press Meet.

Sources close to the negotiations suggest that the matter is now being resolved through amicable dialogue, with the Producers Guild of India mediating between Ranveer Singh and Excel Entertainment. This ongoing resolution aims to find a mutually agreeable solution, underscoring the complexities inherent in big-budget Bollywood productions and star commitments. Ranveer Singh's recent box office successes with Dhurandhar (2025) and Dhurandhar: The Revenge (2026) were also noted as factors contributing to his confidence in making such a career decision.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 05:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).