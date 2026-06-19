‘Eetha’ Teaser LEAKED Online: Shraddha Kapoor Transforms Into Lavani Legend Vithabai, Fans Can’t Keep Calm (Watch Video)

A powerful glimpse into Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming biographical drama Eetha has unexpectedly surfaced online today, June 19, 2026, sending shockwaves of excitement across social media. The leaked teaser showcases Kapoor in a never-before-seen avatar, embodying the iconic Maharashtrian Lavani and Tamasha artist, Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, and has left fans and critics alike in awe of her compelling performance. Shraddha Kapoor Shares Dance Video on Michael Jackson’s ‘Bad’ As Beau Rahul Mody Records Her (Watch Video).

Shraddha Kapoor's 'Eetha' Teaser Leaked Online

The teaser for 'Eetha', which was reportedly attached to the theatrical screenings of Cocktail 2 today, quickly found its way onto digital platforms, going viral within hours. The brief yet impactful clip immediately became a trending topic, primarily due to Shraddha Kapoor's striking transformation and intense portrayal of Vithabai.

Watch the Teaser of ‘Eetha’

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One of the teaser's most poignant sequences shows Kapoor, heavily pregnant, preparing for a performance. The scene escalates dramatically as she is seen going into labour backstage, only to bravely return to the stage after delivering her baby. Her powerful dialogue, "Padi padi mari toh bechari kehlaungi, naachte hue mari toh misaal ban jaaungi" (If I die after falling again and again, I'll be remembered as a helpless woman. But if I die dancing, I'll become a legend), has particularly resonated with viewers, encapsulating Vithabai's unwavering dedication to her art.

'Eetha' Teaser Reactions

Social media platforms are abuzz with reactions to the leaked teaser, with fans expressing immense admiration for Shraddha Kapoor's dedication and acting prowess. Many have predicted a National Award for her performance, citing her "screen presence, aura, and acting" as exceptional. Comments pouring in describe her performance as "goosebumps-inducing" and declare that she was "born to play this role."

"This is the National Award for Shraddha. What a screen presence, aura and acting. She literally nailed it."

"Shraddha is back with a bang."

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The anticipation for 'Eetha' has significantly surged following the teaser leak, with industry observers noting the strong momentum Shraddha Kapoor brings to the project after her acclaimed performance in Stree 2 in 2024.

Fans React to Shraddha Kapoor's ‘Eetha’ First Glimpse

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

More About the Film 'Eetha'

Eetha is a biographical drama that chronicles the extraordinary life of Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, a legendary figure in Maharashtrian folk theatre, renowned for her Lavani and Tamasha performances. Born in Pandharpur in July 1935, Vithabai, affectionately known as the "Tamasha Samradni" (Empress of Tamasha), captivated audiences for decades and was honoured with two President's Medals in 1957 and 1990 for her immense contributions to traditional folk art. The film is expected to trace her journey from the 1940s to the 1990s, highlighting both her rise to fame and the numerous challenges she faced. Shraddha Kapoor Praises Rumoured Boyfriend Rahul Mody’s Work, Says ‘Kitna Talented Hai Uff’ in Viral Post.

The film is directed by Laxman Utekar, known for his work on Chhaava (2025) and Mimi (2021), and is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. Besides Shraddha Kapoor in the titular role, Eetha also features Randeep Hooda and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles. The much-awaited film is slated for a theatrical release on August 28, 2026, coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan festive period.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 05:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).