Emraan Hashmi has one of the most unique journeys in Bollywood. He became more famous for his kiss scenes than any of the performances he did in his initial years. People called him the Kissing king because every movie of his had a few of them. It all began with Murder which changed the way Bollywood viewed movies, especially thrillers. If the music was stimulating and explosive, the visuals were even more tantalising for the audience of those days. The movie managed to catch people's attention. Since then he did so many movies with such passionate kisses, that his performances got overlooked. In fact in Murder, he did a splendid job of being a scheming conniving man who is too greedy for his own good. John Abraham And Emraan Hashmi React To Aamir Khan Quitting Social Media, Say They Wanted To Do The Same

But while the kissing scenes got him the initials at the box office, Emraan Hashmi had to wait for a bonafide hit. Today on his birthday, let us tell you about some of his biggest hits.

The Dirty Picture (2012)

Box office: Rs 80 crore

This is by far the biggest hit of Emraan's career so far. He played a shrewd filmmaker from the South who dismissed Silk and her stardom only to fall head over heels for her. The film was an extravaganza!

Baadshaho (2017)

Box office: Rs 78.1 crore

A muti-star cast with some amazing actors in the cast of this heist thriller which had Emraan play a double agent. It was one of the few successes of the year.

Raaz 3 (2012)

Box Office: 70.07 crore

In the third installment of Raaz, it became all about black magic. It was one of the highest-grossing horror movies ever.

Murder 2 (2011)

Box office: Rs 47.90 crore

Murder 2 went more sinister and this time, Emraan wasn't bad just a little wicked. The film, thanks to its wildly soothing music, some passionate scenes with Jacqueline Fernandez and pacy thriller narrative, managed to be a hit.

Jannat (2008)

Box Office: Rs 30.10 crore

Emraan had learned the art of playing the anti-hero like a pro. Nobody does it better than him. He is sharp, unapologetic and absolutely unabashed in his approach towards his character. In Jannat, he played the role of a bookie with exactly the same conviction. It was perhaps his first big solo hit!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2021 09:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).