All is well between actors Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal, who are currently in Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2023. On Thursday, a video took the internet by storm wherein Salman's security can be seen pushing Vicky aside as he bumps into Bhaijaan at the event.

The video didn't go down well with Vicky's fans on the internet and they felt outraged with how the actor was treated by Salman's bodyguards and fans.

However, on Friday night, Salman surprised everyone on IIFA Rocks green carpet by giving Vicky a wide hug.

Watch Video Here:

Vicky is hosting IIFA this time with Abhishek Bachchan, while Salman is one of the star performers.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Vicky is gearing up for the release of his film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. He stars opposite Sara Ali Khan in the film which will release in theatres on June 2.

Salman is all set to come up with 'Tiger 3' with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi this Diwali.