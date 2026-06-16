FIFA World Cup 2026: Nora Fatehi Cheers for Morocco As Actress Attends Her ‘1st Game’ (See Post)

Mumbai, June 16: Bollywood’s dancing diva Nora Fatehi attended her first game of the FIFA World Cup and was seen supporting her home country, Morocco, with full pride. Nora shared a string of videos and pictures from the Brazil vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026. The "Garmi" hitmaker was seen carrying the Moroccan flag and was seen singing the anthem ahead of the match.

Nora was also seen posing for pictures as she watched the match, which ended in a draw, with Ismael Saibari scoring for Morocco and Vinicius Junior equalizing for Brazil. She wrote as the caption: “Morocco Vs Brazil. 1st game of the Worldcup.” FIFA World Cup 2026: Nora Fatehi Stars in the Second Opening Ceremony at Toronto, As Day 2 Also Witnesses Empty Seats.

Nora Fatehi Cheers for Morocco Against Brazil During FIFA World Cup 2026

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Five-time winners Brazil and Qatar 2022 semi-finalists Morocco shared the spoils thanks to two equally brilliant goals from Vinicius Jr and Ismael Saibari in the Group C match.

The meeting between Brazil and Morocco, who became the first African nation to reach the last four, ended in a 1-1 draw. Nora was seen headlining the second Opening ceremony in Toronto and performed the official World Cup song 'Siir Siir'. ‘SIIR SIIR’: Nora Fatehi Drops Electrifying Anthem for 2026 FIFA World Cup, Set To Rock Opening Ceremony (Watch Video).

The other performers in the opening ceremony included names such as Vegedream and Sanjoy. The celebration in Toronto also had performances from Jessie Reyez and Alessia Cara before the kick-off. Palestinian artist Elyanna also performed at the Opening Ceremony in Toronto.

Talking about the actress, Nora, who is of Moroccan descent, gained fame with her work in Telugu films for her special appearance songs in films like Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning and Kick 2 and has also starred in two Malayalam films, Double Barrel and Kayamkulam Kochunni.

Nora was seen as a contestant in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss in 2015, hosted by Salman Khan. In 2016, she participated in the reality television dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She was also seen in films such as Street Dancer 3D and Bhuj: The Pride of India.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 11:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).