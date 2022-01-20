Gehraiyaan trailer was finally unveiled on January 20. The drama, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, about complex modern relationships sees Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in key roles. Helmed by Shakun Batra, the movie is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11. The romantic drama about different shades of love and connection sees Deepika Padukone as Alisha, Siddhant Chaturvedi as Zain, Ananya Panday as Tia and Dhairya Karwa as Karan. Apart from the leads, the movie also features Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in supporting roles. Gehraiyaan Trailer: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa’s Amazon Prime Video Film Is About Deep Emotions and Secret Connections (Watch Video).

The synopsis of the movie reads, "Alisha, 30, ambitious, now finds herself at a crossroads in life. Her six year long relationship has grown monotonous, her career seems to be hitting a lot of roadblocks and just when she had begun to accept this reality as unchangeable, her life is usurped by the arrival of her cousin, Tia and her fiancé, Zain, with whom she bonds over a troubled past and a common wish to break from its confines. The story charts the journey of Alisha and Zain, as they confront the ghost of their past on the path they take to avoid it." Gehraiyaan Release Postponed; Makers Unveil New Posters From the Romantic Drama Featuring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

Here's the trailer ICYMI:

Here are the seven moments from the trailer that are deep and portrays different shades of love:

Alisha Meets Zain For The Very First Time

Deepika Padukone as Alisha, Siddhant Chaturvedi as Zain (Photo Credits: YouTube)

This scene comes when Tia introduces her cousin Alisha to her fiance Zain. The scene looks perfectly beautiful with the sea in the background looking so calm. But we know that this is the calm before the storm that is to arrive soon. Also, just how pretty Deepika is in the trailer!

The Beach Party

Dhairya Karwa as Karan, Ananya Panday as Tia (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Karan dances and then swims with Tia when the foursome have a fun time at the beach. At that point everything seems to be on balance and right, at least with this duo. They are quite blissful of the cracks that are happening in their relationship back on the beach with Zain trying to flirt with Tia.

Alisha Gets Through A Lot

Deepika Padukone as Alisha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alisha absolutely catches our attention in the trailer. She is an ambitious and passionate lady who dreams to live a life systematically. Her frustration in the above scene is quite relatable, when she cannot sync with her partner.

Alisha's Connection With Zain Starts To Grow

Siddhant Chaturvedi as Zain, Deepika Padukone as Alisha (Photo Credits: YouTube)

The way Zain and Alisha hold each other as they kiss is such a nice depiction of carefree but passionate intimacy.

Silence Kills It All Between Zain and Tia

Siddhant Chaturvedi as Zain, Ananya Panday as Tia (Photo Credits: YouTube)

This scene between Zain and Tia is loaded with such nuances. They may be into throes of post-intimacy, but you can sense both not present mentally in the moment. Guilt and perhaps, suspicion, are ruling the moment here.

Things Are Falling Apart Between Zain and Tia

Siddhant Chaturvedi as Zain, Ananya Panday as Tia (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Tia shouts at Zain as she can't believe that her fiance is cheating on her. The pain, rage and emptiness are felt so hard in this scene. It feels like when a tidal wave has hit the beach hard and swept away everything.

That Final Kiss!

Siddhant Chaturvedi as Zain, Deepika Padukone as Alisha (Photo Credits: YouTube)

How loaded this scene is! Zain and Alisha gaze into each other's eyes while sitting on an empty beach, unsure of what to do and laden with various heavy emotions, before they brush them away and lean in for the kiss.

Well, so after reading and looking at some of the best moments from the film, are you going to watch Gehraiyaan on Amazon Prime Video? Tell us your views in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

