Gujarat Murder Convict Hemant Modi, Who Once Starred Alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan, Arrested After 12 Years on the Run – Details Inside

The Ahmedabad City Police Crime Branch has arrested a 53-year-old murder convict who had been evading authorities for 12 years. Hemant Nagindas Purshottamdas Modi, who successfully hid in plain sight by building a prominent career as a supporting actor in Bollywood and regional cinema, was apprehended near the Gheekanta Metro Station in Ahmedabad. ‘Dhurandhar’ Actor Nadeem Khan Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault of Domestic Worker on False Marriage Promise.

Modi had been listed as a fugitive since 2014 after jumping parole while serving a life sentence. During his decade on the run, he assumed false identities and shared the screen with prominent Indian film stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, and Mohanlal.

Hemant Modi’s Arrest in 2005 Murder Case

The legal proceedings against Modi began following a violent neighbourhood altercation in the Naroda area of Ahmedabad on June 15, 2005, which resulted in the death of a resident identified as Narendra Kamble. In August 2008, a trial court convicted Modi, his brother Sachin, and five others on charges including murder and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code. All seven individuals were sentenced to life imprisonment.

Modi was initially sent to Sabarmati Central Jail before being transferred to Mehsana Jail. In July 2014, the Gujarat High Court granted Modi a 30-day parole. Unlike his co-accused, who served out their sentences and were later rehabilitated, Modi failed to return to prison and vanished, prompting a decade-long manhunt.

Hemant Modi in the Entertainment Industry

According to investigators, Modi utilised various aliases, including "Twinkle Mukund Dave" and "Spandan Modi," to rebuild his life within the entertainment industry. He initially stayed in the Patan district of Gujarat before shifting to Ahmedabad and eventually relocating to Mumbai.

To evade law enforcement, Modi adopted a dynamic routine, frequently changing paying guest accommodations and altering his physical appearance. Investigators noted that he successfully avoided digital tracking by completely cutting ties with his family and avoiding social media accounts. Despite keeping a low digital footprint, Modi pursued a highly public career on stage and screen.

After establishing himself in the Gujarat theatre circuit, he progressed to mainstream Hindi cinema, television, and web series. Police records indicate that Modi appeared as a supporting actor in high-profile productions, including the 2018 film Thugs of Hindostan starring Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan, and the 2022 film Jayeshbhai Jordaar starring Ranveer Singh.

Investigation and Recapture

Modi's period of evasion concluded after he returned to live in Ahmedabad, reportedly operating under the assumption that he would no longer be recognised. Acting on confidential intelligence, the Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) traced Modi to a rented residence near the Gheekanta Metro Station. Following his detention, investigators verified his physical attributes against historical prison records from Mehsana Jail. Who Is PV Kulkarni? CBI Arrests NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Kingpin Who Dictated Questions to Students at Pune Residence.

Confronted with the documentation, Modi confessed to his original identity. The Ahmedabad Police have confirmed that Modi has been transferred back to Mehsana Jail to serve the remaining duration of his life sentence.

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