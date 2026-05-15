Who Is PV Kulkarni? CBI Arrests NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Kingpin Who Dictated Questions to Students at Pune Residence

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday, May 15, arrested PV Kulkarni, the alleged kingpin behind the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, in a major breakthrough in one of India's most high-profile examination fraud cases. Kulkarni, a chemistry teacher from Pune, had reportedly accessed question papers through his involvement in the examination process with the National Testing Agency (NTA) and allegedly dictated leaked questions to students at special coaching sessions held at his residence.

Who Is PV Kulkarni?

PV Kulkarni is a Pune-based chemistry teacher who was reportedly involved in the NEET-UG 2026 examination process on behalf of the NTA, giving him direct access to question papers. Investigators allege he used this access to orchestrate one of the most brazen paper leak operations in recent memory, mobilising students with the help of another accused, Manisha Waghmare, and conducting special coaching classes at his Pune residence during the last week of April 2026. NEET UG 2026 Exam Paper Leak: CBI Arrests Kingpin PV Kulkarni, Chemistry Professor Who Used NTA Panel Access to Dictate Leaked Questions in Pune.

How Did Kulkarni Leak the NEET UG Paper?

During these special coaching sessions, Kulkarni allegedly dictated the NEET-UG 2026 chemistry questions along with the answer options and correct answers. Students handwrote the dictated material into their notebooks. CBI officials confirmed that the content written in these notebooks has "exactly tallied" with the actual NEET-UG 2026 question paper. NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: NTA To Re-Conduct Medical Entrance Test on June 21; Aspirants Say Questions Will Be Tougher Next Time.

"The probe has revealed that Kulkarni was involved in the process of examination on behalf of NTA. He had access to the question papers, and he organised special coaching sessions at his Pune residence during the last week of April 2026, in which students were allegedly mobilised and taught the leaked material," the CBI spokesperson said.

Students reportedly paid several lakhs of rupees to attend these special coaching classes where the leaked question banks were dictated and discussed.

How Did CBI Zero In on Kulkarni?

The CBI conducted searches at several locations across the country, seizing incriminating documents, electronic gadgets and mobile phones. A detailed forensic analysis of the seized items is currently underway. The investigation trail led investigators directly to Kulkarni as the primary source of the chemistry paper leak.

The case was registered by CBI on May 12 based on a formal complaint by the Ministry of Education. By May 14, seven accused had been arrested from Jaipur, Gurugram, Nashik, Pune and Ahliyanagar. Five of them have already been produced before court and taken into seven days of custody. The remaining two were arrested on Thursday and are being produced before a Pune court for transit remand to Delhi.

"The probe so far has brought out the actual source of the leakage of Chemistry paper as well as the middlemen involved in mobilising the students who paid several lakhs of rupees to attend the special coaching classes where these question banks were dictated/discussed. The CBI is committed to comprehensive, impartial and professional investigation in this case," the agency said.

NEET UG Re-Examination Date

Meanwhile, the NTA has announced that the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination will be conducted on June 21, 2026, following the cancellation of the original exam over the paper leak allegations. The NTA urged candidates and parents to rely only on official NTA channels for updates.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 08:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).