The Malvani Police have arrested actor Nadeem Khan, known for his recent role in the film Dhurandhar, following allegations of sexual assault. A 41-year-old domestic worker filed a complaint accusing the actor of raping her repeatedly over a period of 10 years under the false pretext of marriage. KRK Arrested: Actor Kamaal R Khan Held for Firing 4 Rounds At Residential Building in Mumbai.

According to police statements, the complainant met Khan in 2015 while working at the residences of various actors. She alleged that they developed a close relationship, during which Khan reportedly promised to marry her.

The victim claims that, based on this assurance, the actor engaged in physical relations with her at both her residence in Malvani and his home in Versova. The relationship allegedly continued for a decade until Khan recently refused to fulfil the promise of marriage, prompting the victim to seek legal action.

The case was initially brought to the Versova Police earlier this month. However, because the alleged incidents first occurred within the jurisdiction of the Malvani Police, the case was transferred via a "Zero FIR."

"We have arrested the accused based on the statement provided by the complainant," a Malvani police official stated. "The actor is currently in police custody as we continue to verify the allegations and gather further evidence." ‘Dhurandhar’ OTT Release Date in January 2026: Will Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Film Stream on Netflix or JioHotstar?.

Nadeem Khan recently gained visibility for his performance in the film Dhurandhar, where he played the character Akhlak, a cook for the dacoit Rahman. While the investigation is ongoing, authorities have clarified that the charges are centred on the false promise of marriage, a legal provision often invoked in cases where consent is allegedly obtained through deceptive commitments.

