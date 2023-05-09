Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao will be seen co-hosting the upcoming IIFA Rocks 2023 in Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The two-day event will begin on May 26 and on May 27 will have the main IIFA Award event. IIFA Rocks highlights the music and fashion of Indian cinema. IIFA Awards 2023 Gets Postponed, To Be Held on This Date in Abu Dhabi.

The event will have some of the best actors coming together and performing on top Bollywood numbers for a fun-filled event. Mr and Mrs Mahi: Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao Wrap Shoot of Their Film! Actress Shares Beautiful Photo of Sunset (View Posts).

On the work front, Rao will be next seen in Stree 2. He will also be seen with Jahnvi Kapoor in Mr & Mrs Mahi which is directed by Sharan Sharma.

