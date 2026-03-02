Former Bigg Boss 16 contestant and Miss India 2020 runner-up Manya Singh has revealed she is currently stranded in Dubai following a sudden suspension of aerospace operations across the United Arab Emirates. The shutdown, triggered by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, has grounded thousands of travellers as major hubs like Dubai International (DXB) and Zayed International Airport halt all flight activity. US-Israel Attack on Iran: Esha Gupta, Sonal Chauhan and Shardul Pandit Share Safety Updates About Their Safety From Dubai (View Posts).

In a video shared with her followers, Singh expressed significant distress over the rapidly evolving situation. The model, who was in the city for personal commitments, found herself unable to secure a return flight to India after authorities issued emergency directives to clear civilian corridors.

Speaking from her location in Dubai, Singh described an atmosphere of uncertainty and fear. The actress took to her Instgram handle on Monday (March 2) to update her fans, noting that the physical and emotional toll of being stuck in a high-alert zone has been overwhelming.

"Ever since yesterday, the situation has been slightly normal. People are out. Last time it was difficult because I could hear the blasts, and today also I was able to hear the blasts around the hotel, and it was scary for me because I am on the 65th floor and in the city." Singh stated in her video.

Singh further explained that communication from airlines has been limited due to the scale of the disruption. "The hotel has said thatthere ie evacuation is going on. Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports are shut but there are flights which they are arranging for the respective countries. Now we have to check out and I have no idea where they aregoing to take us. " she added.

Regional Aerospace Suspension

The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced the temporary closure of its airspace on March 1, 2026, citing "heightened security risks" following military strikes in the region. The move is part of a broader regional shutdown involving Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait, which has effectively severed major air links between Asia and Europe.

Major carriers, including Emirates and Etihad, have extended their flight suspensions through March 3, 2026. While the UAE government has reportedly begun providing accommodation and meal vouchers for transit passengers, thousands like Singh who were already in the city are navigating the crisis independently while waiting for a window to depart.

Ongoing Travel Uncertainty

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have issued advisories for Indian nationals in the Gulf, urging them to stay vigilant and maintain contact with the embassy.

For Singh and many others, the priority remains a safe exit. The actress concluded her message by asking for prayers and urging others to avoid travelling to the region until the airspace is officially declared safe. Is Ajith Kumar Safe in Dubai Amid Iran-Israel War? Tamil Superstar’s Manager Shares Update.

Aviation experts suggest that while a gradual reopening of air corridors is expected later this week, the backlog of cancelled flights could take several days to clear.

