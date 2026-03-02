New Delhi, March 2: Escalating tensions in West Asia following recent US and Israel strikes on Iran have triggered one of the largest aviation disruptions in recent years. Airspace closures across Iran, Iraq, Israel, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and the UAE have forced airlines worldwide to cancel, reroute or suspend thousands of flights.
Major hubs including Dubai International Airport, Abu Dhabi International Airport, Hamad International Airport and Ben Gurion Airport have reported widespread cancellations and diversions. With more than 19,000 flights delayed globally, thousands of passengers remain stranded across continents. Iran-Israel War: 100 Flights at Delhi Airport, 125 at Mumbai Airport Cancelled As Middle-East Plunges Into Conflict.
If you are travelling internationally, here is everything you need to know about flight cancellations, refund rules and airline compensation policies.
Why Are Flights Being Cancelled Across the Middle East?
The crisis has disrupted one of the busiest aviation corridors linking Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Airlines are being forced to:
- Suspend operations due to airspace closures
- Reroute flights, increasing travel time and fuel costs
- Ground aircraft stuck at affected airports
Cancel services due to safety concerns
With airspace reopenings uncertain, airlines have warned that rolling cancellations may continue for several days.
What Are Your Rights Under India’s DGCA Rules?
India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation has strengthened passenger protection norms. These apply to Indian carriers and tickets booked in India. Iran-Israel War: 444 Flights Expected To Be Cancelled on March 1 Over Airspace Closures Across Several Middle Eastern Countries, Says DGCA.
Key DGCA Passenger Rights:
- 48 hour free cancellation window for all bookings
- Full refunds must be processed within 14 days
- Airlines must offer alternate flights or refunds without penalty during major disruptions
These protections are particularly important for travellers flying with Indian airlines such as Air India, IndiGo and Akasa Air.
Airline Wise Advisory: What Is Each Carrier Offering?
Air India
Air India has cancelled multiple international services affected by Middle East airspace restrictions.
What Air India Is Offering:
- Rebooking on alternate flights
- Full refunds as per DGCA rules
- 24x7 call centre assistance
- Live flight status tracking on official website
Passengers are being informed through registered contact details and advised to monitor real time updates.
IndiGo
IndiGo has temporarily suspended select international flights using Middle East airspace until 2 March 2026, 23:59 IST.
What IndiGo Is Offering:
- Free rescheduling
- Complete refunds for cancelled routes
- Waivers on change fees until 7 March 2026
- Continuous passenger updates
Customers can opt for alternate flights or request refunds online.
Emirates
Emirates suspended operations to and from Dubai until 15:00 UAE time on 2 March.
What Emirates Is Offering:
- Rebooking within 20 days of original travel date
- Refund requests through official form
- Travel advisory tools online
- Support for both direct and agent bookings
The airline has emphasised passenger safety as its top priority.
Qatar Airways
Operations remain temporarily suspended due to Qatari airspace closure.
What Qatar Airways Is Offering:
- Travel waivers
- Refunds or rebooking options
- Conversion to travel credits
- Dedicated disruption desks at major airports
Passengers are advised to monitor updates via the airline’s website or mobile app.
Etihad Airways
Etihad suspended flights to and from Abu Dhabi until 14:00 UAE time on 2 March.
What Etihad Is Offering:
- Free rebooking for tickets issued on or before 28 February 2026
- Travel flexibility through 15 March 2026
- Full refunds via refund form or travel agents
- Online support due to high call volumes
British Airways
British Airways is allowing passengers flying between London and major Middle East destinations to change travel dates free of charge for journeys on or before 29 March.
What British Airways Is Offering:
- Free date changes
- Full refunds for near term travel up to 8 March
- Flexible options for affected routes
Akasa Air
Akasa Air has suspended flights to and from Jordan, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait and Riyadh for 3 March 2026.
What Akasa Air Is Offering:
- Full refunds
- Free rescheduling until 7 March 2026
- 24x7 Akasa Care Centre support
- Ongoing operational review
Has India Announced Any Visa Relief?
Yes. India has introduced temporary visa relief measures for foreign nationals stranded due to conflict related disruptions. This includes:
- Visa extensions for passengers unable to depart
- Assistance via immigration authorities
- Support through embassies and consulates
Travellers abroad should contact their respective embassies, airport helpdesks or airline disruption counters for immediate assistance.
What Should Travellers Do Now?
Given the fluid situation, passengers are advised to:
- Check real time flight status before leaving for the airport
- Update contact details in bookings
- Opt for available refunds or free rescheduling
- Avoid unnecessary airport travel without confirmation
How Long Will Disruptions Continue?
With dynamic airspace closures and evolving safety assessments, airlines continue to adjust schedules at short notice. While carriers are offering extensive flexibility, disruptions may persist until regional stability improves.
Staying informed and acting promptly will help minimise inconvenience as global aviation gradually stabilises.
