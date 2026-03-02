New Delhi, March 2: Escalating tensions in West Asia following recent US and Israel strikes on Iran have triggered one of the largest aviation disruptions in recent years. Airspace closures across Iran, Iraq, Israel, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and the UAE have forced airlines worldwide to cancel, reroute or suspend thousands of flights.

Major hubs including Dubai International Airport, Abu Dhabi International Airport, Hamad International Airport and Ben Gurion Airport have reported widespread cancellations and diversions. With more than 19,000 flights delayed globally, thousands of passengers remain stranded across continents. Iran-Israel War: 100 Flights at Delhi Airport, 125 at Mumbai Airport Cancelled As Middle-East Plunges Into Conflict.

If you are travelling internationally, here is everything you need to know about flight cancellations, refund rules and airline compensation policies.

Why Are Flights Being Cancelled Across the Middle East?

The crisis has disrupted one of the busiest aviation corridors linking Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Airlines are being forced to:

Suspend operations due to airspace closures

Reroute flights, increasing travel time and fuel costs

Ground aircraft stuck at affected airports

Cancel services due to safety concerns

With airspace reopenings uncertain, airlines have warned that rolling cancellations may continue for several days.

What Are Your Rights Under India’s DGCA Rules?

India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation has strengthened passenger protection norms. These apply to Indian carriers and tickets booked in India. Iran-Israel War: 444 Flights Expected To Be Cancelled on March 1 Over Airspace Closures Across Several Middle Eastern Countries, Says DGCA.

Key DGCA Passenger Rights:

48 hour free cancellation window for all bookings

Full refunds must be processed within 14 days

Airlines must offer alternate flights or refunds without penalty during major disruptions

These protections are particularly important for travellers flying with Indian airlines such as Air India, IndiGo and Akasa Air.

Airline Wise Advisory: What Is Each Carrier Offering?

Air India

Air India has cancelled multiple international services affected by Middle East airspace restrictions.

What Air India Is Offering:

Rebooking on alternate flights

Full refunds as per DGCA rules

24x7 call centre assistance

Live flight status tracking on official website

Passengers are being informed through registered contact details and advised to monitor real time updates.

IndiGo

IndiGo has temporarily suspended select international flights using Middle East airspace until 2 March 2026, 23:59 IST.

What IndiGo Is Offering:

Free rescheduling

Complete refunds for cancelled routes

Waivers on change fees until 7 March 2026

Continuous passenger updates

Customers can opt for alternate flights or request refunds online.

Emirates

Emirates suspended operations to and from Dubai until 15:00 UAE time on 2 March.

What Emirates Is Offering:

Rebooking within 20 days of original travel date

Refund requests through official form

Travel advisory tools online

Support for both direct and agent bookings

The airline has emphasised passenger safety as its top priority.

Qatar Airways

Operations remain temporarily suspended due to Qatari airspace closure.

What Qatar Airways Is Offering:

Travel waivers

Refunds or rebooking options

Conversion to travel credits

Dedicated disruption desks at major airports

Passengers are advised to monitor updates via the airline’s website or mobile app.

Etihad Airways

Etihad suspended flights to and from Abu Dhabi until 14:00 UAE time on 2 March.

What Etihad Is Offering:

Free rebooking for tickets issued on or before 28 February 2026

Travel flexibility through 15 March 2026

Full refunds via refund form or travel agents

Online support due to high call volumes

British Airways

British Airways is allowing passengers flying between London and major Middle East destinations to change travel dates free of charge for journeys on or before 29 March.

What British Airways Is Offering:

Free date changes

Full refunds for near term travel up to 8 March

Flexible options for affected routes

Akasa Air

Akasa Air has suspended flights to and from Jordan, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait and Riyadh for 3 March 2026.

What Akasa Air Is Offering:

Full refunds

Free rescheduling until 7 March 2026

24x7 Akasa Care Centre support

Ongoing operational review

Has India Announced Any Visa Relief?

Yes. India has introduced temporary visa relief measures for foreign nationals stranded due to conflict related disruptions. This includes:

Visa extensions for passengers unable to depart

Assistance via immigration authorities

Support through embassies and consulates

Travellers abroad should contact their respective embassies, airport helpdesks or airline disruption counters for immediate assistance.

What Should Travellers Do Now?

Given the fluid situation, passengers are advised to:

Check real time flight status before leaving for the airport

Update contact details in bookings

Opt for available refunds or free rescheduling

Avoid unnecessary airport travel without confirmation

How Long Will Disruptions Continue?

With dynamic airspace closures and evolving safety assessments, airlines continue to adjust schedules at short notice. While carriers are offering extensive flexibility, disruptions may persist until regional stability improves.

Staying informed and acting promptly will help minimise inconvenience as global aviation gradually stabilises.

