IIFA Awards 2020 Postponed Due To Growing Concerns Around Coronavirus In India

IIFA Awards 2020 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2020 was all set to take place in The Heart of Incredible India, Madhya Pradesh. It was all set to take place in Indore between March 27 to March 29. However, the three-day award ceremony has been postponed due to the growing concerns around Coronavirus in India. IIFA organisers have released a statement and mentioned that after consulting the Madhya Pradesh government, they have decided to postpone the prestigious event. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: 13 Iranian Tourists Quarantined at Amritsar Hotel.

The statement read, “With due regard to the growing concerns around the spread of the #COVID19 virus and, after consulting the Madhya Pradesh government, it has been decided to postpone the event (originally scheduled at the end of March) to a later date,” reports ANI. Dubbed as Bollywood’s Oscars, IIFA is one of the events that brings together the leading celebs of B-town under the same roof. It is an event filled with glitz and glam. Urvashi Rautela Cancels Her Greece Event Due to Coronavirus Outbreak.

Here’s The Statement On IIFA Awards 2020

International Indian Film Academy Awards: With due regard to the growing concerns around the spread of the #COVID19 virus and, after consulting the Madhya Pradesh government, it has been decided to postpone the event (originally scheduled at the end of March) to a later date. pic.twitter.com/zNQWMmBKsu — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2020

Due to Coronavirus, there have been many events that have been cancelled or postponed. Talking about IIFA Awards 2020, this year the event was supposed to be hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. There was a line-up of performances by Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez. The organisers have stated that the new dates of the event will be announced at the earliest. Stay tuned for further updates!