Urvashi Rautela Cancels Her Greece Event Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Actress Urvashi Rautela has cancelled her event n Athens, Greece due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Urvashi, who represented India at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant, was supposed to perform at a grand wedding in Athens, Greece. Till March 5, mainland China reported 139 new cases, up from 119 a day earlier, as well as 31 new deaths. More than 92,000 people globally have tested positive and 3,100 have died. Urvashi Rautela’s Fitness Regime: Follow Bollywood Actress’ Workout & Diet Plan in Order to Get a Perfectly Shaped Body.

