New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday condoled the death of renowned Assamese folk singer Archana Mahanta and said her melodious voice will always mesmerise listeners from different parts of the world. Mahanta died on Thursday at a hospital in Guwahati where she was undergoing treatment after suffering a brain stroke. Her last rites were completed at Nabagraha crematorium in the city with full state honours in presence of a large number of followers, including senior officials of the state government.

Mahanta is survived by her daughter and son Papon, who is a popular playback singer in Bollywood. "I am saddened by the death of singer Archana Mahanta. She was one of the most famous folk music artistes of Assam. Her melodious voice will always mesmerise listeners from different parts of the world. In this moment of mourning, I extend my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Archana Mahanta. Om Shanti," Shah tweeted in Assamese.

যশস্বী গায়িকা অৰ্চনা মহন্তৰ বিয়োগত দুঃখিত হৈছোঁ। তেখেতে আছিল অসমৰ লোকসংগীতৰ এগৰাকী প্ৰখ্যাত শিল্পী। তেখেতৰ অমিয়া কণ্ঠই বিশ্বৰ বিভিন্ন প্ৰান্তৰ শ্ৰোতাক সদায়েই মন্ত্ৰমুগ্ধ কৰি ৰাখিব। এই শোকৰ মুহূৰ্তত অৰ্চনা মহন্তৰ পৰিয়ালবৰ্গ আৰু গুণমুগ্ধসকললৈ গভীৰ সমবেদনা জনালোঁ। ঔঁ শান্তি — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 27, 2020

Aside from Shah, Assam's Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Assam's Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary condoled the singer's demise. According to the late singer's relative, Archana was admitted to the hospital in July and her condition had deteriorated in the last few days. Archana used to perform majorly with her husband Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Khagen Mahanta, who had died in June 2014.