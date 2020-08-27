Veteran Assamese singer Archana Mahanta passed away on August 27 in Guwahati. The legendary singer, also the mother of famous Bollywood singer Papon was admitted to Guwahati’s Health City Hospital before her unfortunate demise. Mahanta was hospitalised after suffering a major brain stroke on July 14, for which, she had been undergoing treatment. The news of her passing has come as a shock to many and condolences have been pouring in for the veteran singer's death on social media. Archana Mahanta was best-known for her traditional music of Assam and had sung many Bihu songs in her career. Archana Mahanta, Renowned Assamese Folk Musician and Papon's Mother Dies At 72.

Chief minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal took to his Twitter handle to offer his condolences to the bereaved family. He wrote, "Anguished at the demise of renowned Assamese folk singer Archana Mahanta baidew. Today, we have lost a shining star among the cultural stalwarts of the state. I offer my deepest condolences and join all her well-wishers and fans in prayers for the departed soul." Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his condolences on Twitter. Bollywood celebs such as Aadil Hussain, Dipanita Sharma among others expressed their grief over Mahanta's passing. Check out the tweets below.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah:

যশস্বী গায়িকা অৰ্চনা মহন্তৰ বিয়োগত দুঃখিত হৈছোঁ। তেখেতে আছিল অসমৰ লোকসংগীতৰ এগৰাকী প্ৰখ্যাত শিল্পী। তেখেতৰ অমিয়া কণ্ঠই বিশ্বৰ বিভিন্ন প্ৰান্তৰ শ্ৰোতাক সদায়েই মন্ত্ৰমুগ্ধ কৰি ৰাখিব। এই শোকৰ মুহূৰ্তত অৰ্চনা মহন্তৰ পৰিয়ালবৰ্গ আৰু গুণমুগ্ধসকললৈ গভীৰ সমবেদনা জনালোঁ। ঔঁ শান্তি — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 27, 2020

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal:

Anguished at the demise of renowned Assamese folk singer Archana Mahanta baidew. Today, we have lost a shining star among the cultural stalwarts of the state. I offer my deepest condolences and join all her well-wishers and fans in prayers for the departed soul.@paponmusic pic.twitter.com/iMLl0CCe7e — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) August 27, 2020

Adil Hussain:

Deeply saddened by the news of the legendary Assamese Singer Archana Mahanta's demise , who we grew up listening from our childhood. So sad... Please Rest In peace Baideu! ❤️❤️❤️ Dear @paponmusic my deep embrace! Can't imagine how much pain you are in. — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) August 27, 2020

Dipanita Sharma:

R.I.P #ArchanaMahanta the legendary Assamese singer.I had the privilege of meeting you&I still remember how lovingly you said ‘jaaba ma’ as I was leaving.Tears today thinking of that moment.That memory I shall forever carry with me My deepest condolences to @paponmusic & family🙏🏼 — Dipannita Sharma (@Dipannitasharma) August 27, 2020

Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora:

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Iconic Singer #ArchanaMahanta. She & her husband, the legendary #KhagenMahanta, gave so many moments of joy to so many generations of people of Assam. My Deepest condolences to @paponmusic and the whole family. pic.twitter.com/rVUGBmMj90 — Ripun Bora (@ripunbora) August 27, 2020

Archana Mahanta was the widow of renowned singer Khagen Mahanta. The duo were credited for popularising Assamese folk music and worked on several duets together. The musical couple were often known to have performed together. LatestLY pays heartfelt condolences to Papon and his family.

