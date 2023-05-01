On her recent visit to Haridwar, actress Kangana Ranaut shared that a marriage is between two hearts and if two individuals have bonded, then their sexual preference should not matter. After the Supreme Court heard pleas for legal sanction for same-sex marriages in India, Kangana was questioned about it. Kangana said "Jo shaadi hoti hai, woh dil ke rishte hote hai, ye sab hi jante hai. Jab logo ke dil mil gaye hai, baaki kuch logo ki jo preference hai, usme hum kya bol sakte hai (Marriage is a matter of the heart.)" Uorfi Javed Has 'Mad Respect' for Kangana Ranaut After Latter Uses 'Mahadevi Akka's Tale to Support Uorfi's Bold Outfit Choices (View Tweets).

"(Everyone knows it. When hearts have met, what can we say about people's preferences)?" Kangana had earlier expressed her views on the ongoing same-sex marriage issue in the Supreme Court on Twitter. She had written: "Whether you are a man/woman/ anything else your gender is of no consequence to anyone but you, please understand. In modern world we don't even use words like actresses or female directors we call them actors and directors. What you do in the world is your identity, not what you do in bed." Kangana Ranaut's Midi Dresses That Are Hitting All the Right Chords.

She added: "Whatever your sexual preferences are they must remain in your bed only. Don't make them your identity card or medals and flaunt everywhere. Most importantly don't roam around with a knife to cut every throat who don't agree with your gender." "I am again saying your gender is not your identity don't make it that way. I am a woman from rural area life gave me no concession I had to make my own place in the world of actors, film makers, producers and writers."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2023 04:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).