Kangana Ranaut is back on Twitter and this time she spoke up about Uorfi Javed's bold outfit choices. She used poet Akka Mahadevi's example to defend Urfi's clothes, that often make her the target of trolls and haters. She tweeted that Mahadevi Akka "lived in forests and never wore clothes. Don’t let anyone shame you about your body, you are pure and divine, my love to you" with a smiley emoji. Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut Kickstarts Rehearsals for the Climax Song of Her Upcoming Tamil Movie.

Here's What Kangana Had to Say About Urfi

Both are self expression, Mahadevi Akka is a shinning star In the world of Kannada literature she is the greatest, she lived in forests and never wore clothes. Don’t let anyone shame you about your body, you are pure and divine, my love to you 🤗 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 31, 2023

Here's Urfi's Response to Kangana

Our political views don’t match but gosh mad respect for this woman today 🌹❤️ https://t.co/hIX5ZvAvBh — Uorfi (@uorfi_) January 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)